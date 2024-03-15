Australian teams looking to qualify for World Team Cup

Australia's leading wheelchair tennis athletes are competing at a World Team Cup Asian Qualification event in Thailand this week.

"The World Team Cup is the pinnacle teams event in wheelchair tennis," explained Tennis Australia's Head of Players with Disability Danielle Gescheit.

"Our men's open and quad teams are fighting for their spot in the WTC Finals to be held in Turkey in May, alongside our junior team who have already qualified.

"It's an important event, particularly given it's a Paralympic year. Players need to participate in a quota of WTC events to be eligible for the Paralympic Games, so all the top players are out competing.

"This means the level of tennis at the WTC qualifying events will be even higher this year."

Gescheit said the Australian teams were excited to test themselves against the Asian region's best nations.

"The players get to don the green and gold and represent their country and team-mates, a rare but special occasion in tennis," she said.

Australian men's open team Player Age Singlesrank Doublerank Ben Weekes (NSW) 39 No.33 No.23 Anderson Parker (NSW) 26 No.66 No.49 Captain: Keagan McCrohan Team physio: Mel Platt

Anderson Parker carries impressive form into the event, having contested three singles finals in the past month. The 26-year-old is teaming up with his training partner and fellow Sydney resident, the experienced Ben Weekes.

The Australian men's open team made a strong start to their qualifying quest, scoring a commanding 3-0 win against Pakistan in their opening round-robin tie.

Australian quad team Player Age Singlesrank Doublesrank Heath Davidson (Vic) 36 No.8 No.5 Finn Broadbent (Vic) 22 No.40 No.44 Captain: Marco Persi

Rising star Finn Broadbent was a member of Australia's triumphant junior team at the World Team Cup in 2019.

The 22-year-old from Melbourne is stepping up into the quad section this year, competing alongside former world No.1 doubles player Heath Davidson.

The Australian quad team have made an encouraging start to their campaign, winning their opening round-robin tie 3-0 against Korea.

The five-day event concludes on Monday 18 March.

> FOLLOW: Live scores from the World Team Cup Asian Qualification event

