Hunter charges into doubles semifinals at Indian Wells

Storm Hunter is enjoying a career-best run at Indian Wells, advancing to the women's doubles semifinals alongside Czech partner Katerina Siniakova.

The third-seeded pair secured their spot in the final four at the WTA 1000 tournament with an impressive 7-6(5) 6-2 victory against the seventh seeds, world No.17 Beatriz Haddad Maia and world No.11 Taylor Townsend.

This propels world No.3 Hunter and world No.12 Siniakova, who are yet to drop a set this tournament, into their fourth semifinal of the season.

It also improves their team record in 2024 to 12 wins from their 14 matches.

Hunter and Siniakova's semifinal opponents are yet to be decided. Fifth seeds Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula loom as potential opponents, if the American duo can beat the unseeded pairing of Japan's Ena Shibahara and American Asia Muhammad in the quarterfinals.

Regardless of who they face, Hunter is rewriting records with her performance in the Californian desert.

The 29-year-old becomes the first Australian to progress to the women's doubles semifinals at Indian Wells since Sam Stosur in 2015.

This effort also betters Hunter's own previous best result at the tournament, which was back-to-back doubles quarterfinal appearances in 2022 and 2023.

In men's singles action earlier today, world No.6 Alexander Zverev eliminated Australian Alex de Minaur in the fourth round.

The German posted a hard-fought 5-7 6-2 6-3 victory to snap De Minaur's seven-match winning streak.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

RESULTS

Men's singles, fourth round

[6] Alexander Zverev (GER) d [10] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 5-7 6-2 6-3

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [7] Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Taylor Townsend (USA) 7-6(5) 6-2

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [8] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Women's doubles, semifinals

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v TBD

