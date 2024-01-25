Australian Open 2024 campaigns continue for Aussie contenders

Many of Australia's leading players in their division are in action on day 13 at Australian Open 2024.

Emerson Jones, Australia's top-ranked junior, continues her campaign in the girls' singles competition and Heath Davidson, Australia's No.1 wheelchair player, will contest the quad wheelchair doubles semifinals.

It could be a big day ahead for both, with the potential to play two matches after inclement weather impacted yesterday's schedule.

The Australian Open PWII Championships commence today, featuring many of Australia's most outstanding athletes with an intellectual impairment testing themselves against the world's best players.

World No.1 Archie Graham leads the Aussie charge, alongside Joshua Holloway, Mitchell James, Carla Lenarduzzi, Adriana Petrakis, Damian Phillips, Breanna Tunny and Kelly Wren.

Australia has two representatives in the Australian Open DHoH Championships, which also begin today and feature 16 of the world's best deaf and hard of hearing athletes.

Aussie hopes Isabel Cairns and Glen Flindell begin their campaigns at Melbourne Park this afternoon.

Meanwhile, the finals of the Australian Open Asia-Pacific Elite 14-and-under Trophy also take place today at Melbourne Park.

This event features 16 elite juniors from across the Asia-Pacific, including Japan, China, New Zealand, India, Korea, Hong Kong, Uzbekistan, Hong Kong, Papua New Guinea, Kazakhstan and Northern Mariana Islands.

New South Wales' Emilie Chen and Queensland's Lucas Han are representing Australia in the event.

The Australian Open is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

> BUY NOW: Australian Open 2024 tickets

Aussies in action on day 13:

Girls' singles, quarterfinals

[6] Emerson Jones (AUS) v [2] Sara Saito (JPN), Court 3, first match (from 12pm AEDT)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA), Margaret Court Arena, first match (from 12pm AEDT)

PWII Championships, women's round robin

Carla Lenarduzzi (AUS) v [3] Kelly Wren, Court 17, first match (from 10am AEDT)

Carla Lenarduzzi (AUS) v [1] Anna McBride, Court 8, second match

Breanna Tunny (AUS) v [2] Hanne Lavreysen (BEL), Court 8, third match

Breanna Tunny (AUS) v [4] Andriana Petrakis (AUS), Court 17, third match (not before 2pm AEDT)

[3] Kelly Wren (AUS) v Sophia Schmidt, Court 17, fourth match

[4] Andriana Petrakis (AUS) v Lily Mills (GBR), Court 17, fifth match

PWII Championships, men's round robin

[4] Mitchell James (AUS) v Lakshmi Jadala (IND), Court 11, third match

Joshua Holloway (AUS) v [3] Oliver Beadle (GBR), Court 16, first match (from 10am AEDT)

[1] Archie Graham (AUS) v Aidan Moody (GBR), Court 16, second match

Damian Phillips (AUS) v [4] Mitchell James (AUS), Court 16, third match

[1] Archie Graham (AUS) v Joshua Holloway (AUS), Court 16, fourth match

Damian Phillips (AUS) v [2] Fabrice Higgins (GBR), Court 16, fifth match

DHoH Championships, women's round robin

Isabel Cairns (AUS) v [2] Yuria Miyagawa (JPN), Court 15, third match (not before 2pm AEDT)

Isabel Cairns (AUS) v Katerina Blascikova (CZE), Court 15, fifth match

DHoH Championships, men's round robin

Glen Flindell (AUS) v [4] Mikael Laurent (FRA), Court 12, third match (not before 2pm AEDT)

Glen Flindell (AUS) v [2] Gabor Mathe (HUN), Court 12, fifth match

Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy, girls' singles

Emilie Chen (AUS) v Yeri Hong (KOR), Court 13, first match (from 8.30am AEDT)

Asia-Pacific Elite Trophy, boys' singles

Lucas Han (AUS) v Alex Hui (HKG), Court 13, second match

> VIEW: Australian Open 2024 schedule for day 13

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!