Kelly Wren

australian-flag

Australia

active

I coach athletes with a disability ... I started to do this to give back to my favourite sport and I really enjoy the improvements made by my athletes. I try to show them how much enjoyment they can have [like I do] by playing and competing.

Kelly Wren, 7 Aug 2014
Biography

On Court

  • Introduced to tennis at an early age by her mum
  • Coached by Greg Gibson since 1998
  • Lists Australian tennis legend John Newcombe as her most admired sportsperson
  • In 2004, was selected to represent Australia at the Global Games in tennis and basketball; with tennis her priority, won the singles, doubles and teams (her first World Championships) and then joined the basketball team (Pearls) to win a bronze medal
  • Won singles and teams gold medals, plus silver in doubles, at the 2008 World Championships in Poland
  • Swept gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed at the 2009 Global Games in Czech Republic
  • Won four gold medals – singles, doubles, mixed and team – at the 2011 Global Games in Italy
  • Won the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability award at the Australian Tennis Awards in 2011
  • At the 2013 Inas Tennis World Championships, competed in four events singles, doubles, mixed doubles and teams and returned with four World Championship gold medals
  • Won her 17th straight Australian Tennis Singles Championship and her 14th straight Doubles Championship in January 2014, having won both since their inception
  • In April 2021, won the final at the Australian Tennis Championships, staged at Melbourne Park.

Off Court

  • Plays basketball
  • Runs to keep fit
  • Has competed in numerous fun runs including Sydney’s iconic City to Surf
  • Has represented her home state (NSW) and Australia in basketball on numerous occasions
  • Completed a coaching course and currently coaches two days a week
  • Internationally, has worked hard to established networks and encourage players to compete.

Statistics

Key statistics

Birth PlaceSydney, NSW Australia
LivesSydney, NSW Australia
PlaysRight-handed
CoachGreg Gibson
Pro Since2004