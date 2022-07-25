Kelly Wren

- Biography
Biography
On Court
- Introduced to tennis at an early age by her mum
- Coached by Greg Gibson since 1998
- Lists Australian tennis legend John Newcombe as her most admired sportsperson
- In 2004, was selected to represent Australia at the Global Games in tennis and basketball; with tennis her priority, won the singles, doubles and teams (her first World Championships) and then joined the basketball team (Pearls) to win a bronze medal
- Won singles and teams gold medals, plus silver in doubles, at the 2008 World Championships in Poland
- Swept gold medals in singles, doubles and mixed at the 2009 Global Games in Czech Republic
- Won four gold medals – singles, doubles, mixed and team – at the 2011 Global Games in Italy
- Won the Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability award at the Australian Tennis Awards in 2011
- At the 2013 Inas Tennis World Championships, competed in four events – singles, doubles, mixed doubles and teams – and returned with four World Championship gold medals
- Won her 17th straight Australian Tennis Singles Championship and her 14th straight Doubles Championship in January 2014, having won both since their inception
- In April 2021, won the final at the Australian Tennis Championships, staged at Melbourne Park.
Off Court
- Plays basketball
- Runs to keep fit
- Has competed in numerous fun runs including Sydney’s iconic City to Surf
- Has represented her home state (NSW) and Australia in basketball on numerous occasions
- Completed a coaching course and currently coaches two days a week
- Internationally, has worked hard to established networks and encourage players to compete.
Statistics
Key statistics
|Birth Place
|Sydney, NSW Australia
|Lives
|Sydney, NSW Australia
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Greg Gibson
|Pro Since
|2004