Davidson cruises to doubles semifinal at Australian Open 2024

Heath Davidson has launched his Australian Open 2024 quad wheelchair doubles campaign emphatically, combining with world No.5 Canadian Robert Shaw to claim a straight-sets victory.

The pair breezed past Australian Finn Broadbent and Brit Gregory Slade to reach the semifinals.

Davidson, the world No.4 doubles player, is one step closer to a fifth doubles title at Melbourne Park and his first with Shaw.

The Melburnian won four consecutive titles with his friend and countryman, Dylan Alcott, between 2018 and 2021.

Davidson and Shaw teamed to play regular doubles after Alcott's retirement in 2022. While they are yet to win a Grand Slam together, Davidson hopes he and Shaw can claim a breakthrough this weekend.

"Me and Rob (Shaw) have got a great relationship. I think the bromance has changed from me and Dylan (Alcott) to me and Rob," joked Davidson, who was a runner-up with Shaw at Roland Garros and Wimbledon last year.

"Hopefully we can get one (title). We had two chances last year and couldn't get any of them. So, we're just out here fighting our way through and hopefully we can hold a trophy up at the end of the week."

Davidson and Shaw, the No.2 seeds at the Australian Open, will play the pairing of Andy Lapthorne and David Wagner tomorrow. The British and American duo has combined to win eight Grand Slams together.

"We're definitely going to have to up our game tomorrow. They're a veteran team that have played together for a long time, unlike the team we had today," said Davidson of their semifinal opponents.

"Me and Rob are going to have to step it up and do what we do best - communicate and push and hopefully we can get the job done."

In the men's wheelchair doubles, Australian duo Anderson Parker and Ben Weekes exited to No.1 seeds Alfie Hewett and Gordon Reid in straight sets.

Aussies in action - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Donald Ramphadi (RSA) d Heath Davidson (AUS) 1-6 6-2 6-1

Quad wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) d Finn Broadbent (AUS)/Gregory Slade (GBR) 6-0 6-0

Men's wheelchair doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Alfie Hewett (GBR)/Gordon Reid (GBR) d Anderson Parker (AUS)/Ben Weekes (AUS) 6-1 6-0

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)



