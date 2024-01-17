Jones accomplishes 24-year first at Traralgon Junior International

Emerson Jones has been crowned the girls' singles champion at the 2024 Traralgon Junior International.

The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast secured the title with a 7-5 6-1 victory against American Iva Jovic in today's final.

It completes a near-perfect week for the second-seeded Jones, who conceded only a single set across her six matches.

The annual ITF J300 event is one of the biggest junior events held in Australia and attracts many of the world's top-ranked players ahead of the Australian Open Junior Championships.

Jones joins the tournament's illustrious honour roll, which includes reigning world No.1 Iga Swiatek, and becomes the first player representing Australia to win the girls' singles title at the tournament since Jaslyn Hewitt in 2000.

This is the sixth career ITF junior singles title for Jones, who currently sits at a career-high No.9 in the world junior rankings.

Jones now turns her attention to the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships, which will be played at Melbourne Park from Saturday 20 January.

Aussies in action - Traralgon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Girls' singles, final

[2] Emerson Jones (AUS) d [4] Iva Jovic (USA) 7-5 6-1

