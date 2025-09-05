Jaslyn Hewitt represented her country at junior level, including the 2000 Junior Commonwealth Games. A graduate of the Australian Institute of Sport, Hewitt reached a career-high singles ranking of 304 (May 2005) and in doubles she reached 322 (January 2005).

In 2005 she completed her Certificate 3 and 4 in Personal Training and Gym Instruction at the Australian Institute. In 2006 she attained a Diploma of Remedial Massage.

In 2007 she turned her focus towards coaching, completing Tennis Australia’s Club Professional Coaches Course and in 2010 she undertook Tennis Australia’s High Performance Coaches Course.

She’s worked as a remedial massage therapist for older brother, Lleyton, and at the Port Adelaide Magpies Football Club. In 2008 she became an AIS Pro Tour Coach.

In 2009 she was named as a National Academy Sydney Coach 2009 before becoming a National Academy Manager/Coach in 2010.