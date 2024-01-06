Aussies handed tough draws at Adelaide International 2024

Some of Australia's top-ranked players will compete at the Adelaide International this week, a combined ATP 250 and WTA 500 tournament being held at The Drive.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has an impressive record at the tournament, scooping his maiden ATP singles crown in 2022 and progressing to the semifinals last summer.

The 27-year-old hometown hero begins his 2024 campaign against Serbian Dusan Lajovic.

Four of the five Australians in the men's singles main draw have been pitted against a higher-ranked opponent, with the exception of Jordan Thompson.

Thompson, who sensationally saved three match points to beat former world No.1 Rafael Nadal in Brisbane last night, will face a yet-to-be-determined qualifier.

Adelaide International 2024Men's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 40 v [7] Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 31 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 55 v Qualifier [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 65 v Dusan Lajovic (SRB) 52 [WC] Chris O'Connell (AUS) 68 v Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 47 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 71 v Dan Evans (GBR) 38

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 men's singles draw

Australia's hopes in the women's singles draw - Taylah Preston and Ajla Tomljanovic - have both been handed challenging first-round assignments too.

The 18-year-old Preston meets former world No.4 Caroline Garcia, while Tomljanovic has drawn former world No.1 Karolina Pliskova.

Adelaide International 2024Women's singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [WC] Taylah Preston (AUS) 208 v Caroline Garcia (FRA) 20 [WC] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 292 v [WC] Karolina Pliskova (CZE) 39

> VIEW: Adelaide International 2024 women's singles draw

The Adelaide International women's qualifying singles competition begins today, with four Australian contenders in the field.

Entry to The Drive is free for all spectators across qualifying matches this weekend.

Main-draw action begins on Monday 8 January.

> BUY NOW: Adelaide International 2024 tickets

