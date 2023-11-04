Perez and Melichar-Martinez seal semifinal spot at WTA Finals

Cancun, Mexico

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the semifinals at the WTA Finals.

The eighth-seeded pair secured their semifinal spot with a 6-2 7-5 victory against American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands in their final round-robin match.

This sees Perez and Melichar-Martinez finish second in their group, behind Australian Storm Hunter and Belgium's Elise Mertens who went unbeaten in the group stage.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez now face Canada's Gabriela Dabrowksi and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe, who finished top of their group, in the semifinals.

Hunter and Mertens' semifinal opponent is yet to be decided.

This is the first time two Australians have advanced to the final four at the WTA Finals since 2006.

Aussies in action - WTA Finals

RESULTS

Women's doubles, group stage

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [5] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[2] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v TBD

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [7] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Erin Routliffe (NZL)



Paris, France

Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have advanced to the doubles semifinals at the Paris Masters.

The third seeds scored a 6-3 6-2 victory against Spain's Marcel Granollers and Argentina's Horacio Zeballos in the quarterfinals at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

This sets up a semifinal showdown with Finland's Harri Heliovaara and Croatia's Mate Pavic.

Ebden and Bopanna are aiming to progress to a tour-leading fourth ATP Masters 1000 final of the season.

Alex de Minaur's winning run came to an end in the singles quarterfinals, with world No.5 Andrey Rublev edging out a 4-6 6-3 6-1 victory.

Aussies in action - Paris Masters

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[5] Andrey Rublev d [13] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-1

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [5] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v Harri Heliovaara (FIN)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

Find your way to play: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!