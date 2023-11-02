Aussie doubles duo Hijikata and Kubler qualify for 2023 ATP Finals

Rinky Hijikata and Jason Kubler have qualified for the ATP Finals in doubles.

The reigning Australian Open champions, who memorably captured a Grand Slam doubles title in their first tournament together, will be among eight teams vying for the prestigious season-ending championships title.

Hijikata began the year ranked No.278 in doubles. The 22-year-old from Sydney now sits at a career-high No.23 after a breakout season.

The 30-year-old Kubler also soared to a new career-high during 2023, rising from world No.165 in January to peak at No.27 in May.

The duo won nine of their 15 matches together for the season and earned 2180 rankings points.

Although they current sit in 17th position in the ATP Doubles Race to Turin, as Grand Slam champions finishing between eighth and 20th, they qualify for one of the coveted eight positions in the field.

Hijikata and Kubler are only the third all-Australian team to qualify for the ATP Finals in the past 20 years. The other Aussie duos to achieve this feat were Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2005, then Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios last year.

ATP Finals - DoublesAustralian qualifiers in past 20 years Player Year Todd Woodbridge 2004 Wayne Arthurs 2005 Paul Hanley 2005, 2006, 2007 Stephen Huss 2005 John Peers 2015, 2016, 2017, 2020 Thanasi Kokkinakis 2022 Nick Kyrgios 2022 Matt Ebden 2023 Rinky Hijikata 2023 Jason Kubler 2023

With Matt Ebden also qualifying alongside Indian partner Rohan Bopanna, it marks the first time since 2005 that three Australian doubles players will compete at the ATP Finals.

The ATP Finals are in Turin, Italy from 12-19 November.

