Australia's United Cup team to begin 2024 season in Perth

The Australian team will begin its United Cup campaign in Perth this summer.

The official draw for the innovative mixed team events, which will be played in Perth and Sydney from 29 December to 7 January 2024, was revealed today.

The Australian team, spearheaded by Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic, was drawn into Group C with defending champions USA and Great Britain.

Western Australian locals and doubles stars, world No.2 Storm Hunter and world No.6 Matt Ebden, are also set to don the green and gold alongside John Millman and Ellen Perez.

Six groups of three teams were unveiled at today's official draw, then split between the two host cities.

Poland, Spain and Serbia are among the other teams set to compete in Perth, while Greece, Canada, France and Croatia will begin their campaigns in Sydney.

United Cup 2024 Host city: Perth Group A Poland Spain TBC Group C USA Great Britain Australia Group E Czech Republic China Serbia Host city: Sydney Group B Greece Canada TBC Group D France Italy Germany Group F Croatia Netherlands Norway

Group winners from the round-robin stage in each city advance to the quarterfinals, with one quarterfinal spot in each city awarded to the best runner-up in that city.

Winners then progress to the semifinals and finals in Sydney, which will be played on 6 and 7 January.

Finals tickets are already on sale and available now on Ticketmaster.

Tickets for the United Cup group stage and quarterfinals go on sale at 5pm local time on Wednesday 23 October.

