Top juniors to contest 2023 Australian Hardcourt Championships

The rising stars of Aussie tennis will contest the 2023 Australian Hardcourt Championships in Adelaide this week.

The national event, for competitors in the 14-and-under and 12-and-under age groups, is being played at the West Lakes Tennis Club from 3-8 October.

A total of 190 competitors are set to challenge for national titles in singles and doubles, as well as mixed doubles.

This event follows the Australian Grasscourt Championships, played at Wodonga in January, and the Australian Claycourt Championships, held at Canberra in April.

South Australian Jeffrey Strydom is the top seed in the 14/u boys' singles competition, with Brooke Komorowski from New South Wales headlining the 14/u girls' singles draw.

2023 Australian Championships14-and-under winners GRASSCOURTWodonga, January CLAYCOURTCanberra, April HARDCOURTAdelaide, October Boys' singles William Genberg (Qld) Oscar Andrews (ACT) Girls' singles Natalie Gaft (NSW) Renee Alame (NSW) Boys' doubles Cooper Pearson (Vic)/Evan Vasiliadis (Vic) Nikolas Baker (Vic)/Connor McEvoy (Qld) Girls' doubles Georgia Campbell (Qld)/Sara Nikolic (WA) Sara Nikolic (WA)/Koharu Nishikawa (Vic) Mixed doubles Not played Sahla McElwaine (NSW)/Koen Anderson (Qld)

Ethan Domingo from New South Wales is the top seed is the 12/u boys' singles competition, with Ceressa Jackson from Queensland seeded No.1 in the 12/u girls' singles event.

2023 Australian Championships12-and-under winners GRASSCOURTWodonga, January CLAYCOURTCanberra, April HARDCOURTAdelaide, October Boys' singles Raphael Savelli (Vic) Sehun Park (WA) Girls' singles Vesna Marinkov (NSW) Tori Russell (Qld) Boys' doubles Ethan Domingo (NSW)/Heaton Pann (Qld) Arkin Amin-Patel (Qld)/Sehun Park (WA) Girls' doubles Vesna Marinkov (NSW)/Jennifer Ott (NSW) Pauline Ma (Vic)/Valentyna Rosa (NSW) Mixed doubles Not played Musemma Cilek (Vic)/Jonathan Zhang (Vic)

"South Australia is pleased to once again play host to the 12/u and 14/u Australian Hardcourt Championships," Tennis SA CEO Debbie Sterrey said.

"These events provide a great opportunity for Australia's up-and-coming juniors to compete against each other and gain valuable experience on the national stage.

"We are excited to welcome the players and their families to Adelaide this week."

