Hunter and Peers reuniting to defend US Open mixed doubles crown

Australian duo Storm Hunter and John Peers have the opportunity to create history at this year's US Open.

The reigning champions are aiming to become only the fifth - and first all-Australian - team to defend a US Open mixed doubles title in the Open era.

Hunter and Peers enjoyed a magical run at Flushing Meadows last year, becoming the first all-Australian team in 21 years to win a US Open mixed doubles title. Remarkably, it was their first tournament together too.

It delivered Hunter, now 29, her first Grand Slam title and Peers, now 35, his second.

World No.3 Hunter and world No.39 Peers will begin their title defence against Czech Barbora Strycova, a 37-year-old ranked No.36 and contesting the final tournament of her career, and Mexican Santiago Gonzalez, a 40-year-old ranked No.15.

They are among four Australians set to contest the 32-team mixed doubles competition this year.

World No.13 Ellen Perez is the fifth seed alongside world No.8 Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands, while world No.11 Matt Ebden is seeded sixth with world No.11-ranked American Nicole Melichar-Martinez.

US Open 2023Mixed doubles, first round [5] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) v Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR) [6] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v Barbora Strycova (CZE)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

> VIEW: Full US Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

Australia is also well represented in the men's and women's doubles competitions in New York this year, with 11 players competing.

> READ: Eleven Australians to contest doubles at US Open 2023

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!