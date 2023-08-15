Junior ranking movers: Camus, Taylor climb after winning ITF titles in Sydney

Junior boys

Charlie Camus has reclaimed the Australian No.1 position in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old from Canberra rises 11 spots to world No.44 after winning the biggest ITF junior singles title of his career at the Oceania Regional Junior Championships in Sydney.

Camus scored a 3-6 6-3 6-2 victory against defending champion Hayden Jones, a 16-year-old from the Gold Coast, in the ITF J200 final. The all-Australian showdown was a rematch of last year's final.

Pavle Marinkov, a 17-year-old from New South Wales, climbs to a career-high world No.63 after his semifinal run in Sydney. Marinkov also teamed with Camus to win the doubles title.

Cruz Hewitt, the son of former world No.1 Lleyton, is also at a new career-high. The 14-year-old, who is the 11th highest-ranked 2008-born boy in the world, rises 68 spots to world No.376 after his third-round singles appearance in Sydney.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Charlie Camus 16 No.44 +11 Hayden Jones 16 No.55 -6 Pavle Marinkov 17 No.63 +17 Jeremy Zhang 18 No.117 +19 Zachary Viiala 17 No.171 -4 Hugh Winter 16 No.186 +10 Marcus Schoeman 17 No.266 -2 Alexander Despoja 18 No.313 +100 Thomas Gadecki 17 No.356 +105 Cruz Hewitt 14 No.376 +68

Junior girls

Lily Taylor sits at a career-high world No.42 in the latest ITF World Tennis Tour junior rankings.

The 16-year-old rises 14 places after winning her biggest career ITF junior singles title in Sydney last week.

Taylor, a National Tennis Academy athlete, won the title by beating 16-year-old Isabella Crossman 6-4 6-4 in the final.

That effort sees Crossman almost half her ranking, rising 308 spots to a career-high world No.326.

Gabby Gregg is also making big moves, jumping up 71 places to a career-high world No.243 after reaching the singles quarterfinals and doubles semifinals in Sydney.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Age Rank Move Emerson Jones 15 No.19 -2 Lily Taylor 16 No.42 +14 Maya Joint 17 No.47 +2 Roisin Gilheany 18 No.72 0 Lily Fairclough 17 No.107 -11 Taylah Preston 17 No.117 +5 Zara Larke 18 No.128 +2 Gabby Gregg 16 No.243 +71 Anja Nayar 18 No.270 -67 Kimiko Cooper 15 No.290 +29

