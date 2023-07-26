Saville headlines field as Australian Pro Tour returns to Sunshine Coast

A strong contingent of Australian players are competing an ITF 15 tournament in Queensland this week.

Dayne Kelly and Luke Saville headline the men's singles field at the Caloundra International, with Kaylah McPhee the top seed in the women's singles draw.

This marks the start of the latest Australian Pro Tour swing, which sees tournaments played across five Australian states and territories in coming months.

Saville carries impressive form into this Sunshine Coast event, having claimed an ITF singles title in Great Britain last week. It was the world No.366's ninth career singles title - and his first since January 2020.

> VIEW: Caloundra International men's singles draw

"This is one of the strongest draws we've seen, with the ranking cut off almost half of what it was for last year's event," said Caloundra International Tournament Director Matt Deverson.

The Sunshine Coast Tennis Centre will host back-to-back Australian Pro Tour tournaments, providing an opportunity for players to earn valuable ranking points and prize money.

"The Australian Pro Tour is an integral part of the high performance pathway for our emerging athletes," said Tennis Australia's Pro Tour Manager Fiona Luscombe.

"Being able to host international events such as ITF Pro Tour right here in Australia is so important for providing local athletes and those from across the Asia-Pacific region the opportunity to experience competing at an international level."

> VIEW: Caloundra International women's singles draw

The Caloundra International Pro Tour events run between 23 July and 6 August 2023, with free entry for all spectators.

> VIEW: Australian Pro Tour calendar

