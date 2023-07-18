Resurgent Sharma continues winning run in Budapest

Budapest, Hungary

Astra Sharma has scored her first tour-level main-draw win since May 2022.

The 27-year-old Australian qualifier recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against world No.78 Kamilla Rakhimova in the first round of a WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Budapest.

Sharma dominated on serve in the one-hour and 37-minute encounter, winning 85 per cent of first serve points.

It is Sharma's 17th career top-100 win and her first since March 2022.

Sharma achieved a career-high singles ranking of No.84 in February last year, but slipped to world No.285 last month.

However, a resurgent Sharma has now won 18 of her past 24 matches. She reached back-to-back ITF singles finals in Sweden and France in the past month, helping boost her ranking back up to world No.216.

Sharma now faces Slovenian Kaja Juvan, a qualifier ranked No.169, in the second round.

Victory would propel Sharma into her first WTA singles quarterfinal since May 2022.

In doubles action, Ellen Perez and Daria Saville eliminated second seeds Anna Bondar of Hungary and China's Zhang Shuai in the opening round.

Perez and Saville scored a 2-6 6-3 [10-7] to move into the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Budapest

RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) d [7] Kamilla Rakhimova 6-3 6-3

Women's doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) d [2] Anna Bondar (HUN)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) 2-6 6-3 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS) v Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Storm Hunter (AUS) v [9] Nadia Podoroska (ARG)

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v [Q] Kaja Juvan (SLO)

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!