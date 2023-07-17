Kimiko Cooper scoops back-to-back ITF singles titles on the Gold Coast

As Australian stars Storm Hunter and Heath Davidson recorded incredible results at Wimbledon, their compatriots have also been shining at tournaments across the world.

Kimiko Cooper is proving one to watch, with the 15-year-old from New South Wales claiming a second consecutive girls' singles title at a series of ITF J60 tournaments on the Gold Coast.

Talia Gibson and Petra Hule combined to win an ITF doubles title in Portugal, while Blake Bayldon secured the first professional doubles crown of his career in Thailand.

The most outstanding performers this week include:

Andrew Harris: The 29-year-old recorded a runner-up finish in doubles, partnering South Korean Yunseong Chung, at an ATP Challenger tournament in Chicago (USA). It was Harris' fifth doubles final of the season.

Brandon Walkin: The 28-year-old made the doubles semifinals, alongside Sweden's Dragos Nicolae Madaras, at an ATP Challenger tournament in Iasi (Romania).

Talia Gibson and Petra Hule: The Aussie duo won the doubles title at an ITF 25 tournament in Corroios-Seixal (Portugal). It is a sixth career ITF doubles title for both 19-year-old Gibson (below left) and 24-year-old Hule (below right).

Edward Winter: The 18-year-old recorded his best singles result of the season, advancing to the semifinals at an ITF 25 tournament in Dallas (USA). Winter eliminated the top seed, world No.234 Evgeny Donskoy, in the second round.

Blake Ellis: The 24-year-old also made the singles semifinals at the ITF 25 tournament in Dallas. It was Ellis' fourth semifinal appearance of the season.

Matt Hulme: The 24-year-old was a doubles finalist, alongside Argentina's Franco Ribero, at the ITF 25 tournament in Dallas. It was Hulme's second career doubles final.

Blake Bayldon: The 24-year-old teamed with Thailand's Pruchya Isaro to clinch his career-first doubles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Nakhon Si Thammarat (Thailand).

Anthony Popyrin: The 22-year-old, who is Alexei's younger brother, made the first doubles final of his professional career at an ITF 15 tournament in Monastir (Tunisia). Popyrin finished runners-up with South African Lleyton Cronje.

Derek Pham: The 19-year-old advanced to the first singles semifinal of his professional career at an ITF 15 event in Lakewood (USA).

Kimiko Cooper: The 15-year-old scooped her second consecutive girls' singles title at an ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. Cooper, who has now won 14 of her past 15 matches on the world junior tour, defeated fellow Australian Ashlee Narker in the final.

Zane Stevens: The 17-year-old wildcard won the boys' singles title at an ITF J60 tournament on the Gold Coast. Stevens defeated top seed Marcus Schoeman in an all-Australian final. This is Stevens' first ITF junior singles title.

