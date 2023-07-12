Ebden achieves 19-year first in Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles

Australian Matt Ebden and Indian partner Rohan Bopanna have progressed to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles competition.

Matt Ebden has advanced to back-to-back gentlemen's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon.

After enjoying a title-winning run alongside compatriot Max Purcell last year, the 35-year-old from Perth has progressed to the final four once again with India's Rohan Bopanna.

The sixth-seeded combination survived a spirited challenge from Dutch duo Tallon Griekspoor and Bart Stevens in the quarterfinals at the All England Club today, eventually closing out a 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2 victory.

This extends world No.16 Ebden's winning streak at the tournament to 10 matches.

Ebden joins exclusive company with this effort.

He is the 17th Australian to reach back-to-back gentlemen's doubles semifinals at Wimbledon in the Open era and becomes the first player to achieve the feat in 19 years.

The last to do so was Todd Woodbridge, who made three consecutive semifinals between 2002 and 2004.

Pat Cash and Paul McNamee are the only other Australians to reach a semifinal at the All England Club, then return to that stage the following year with a different partner.

Wimbledon gentlemen's doublesAustralians to reach consecutive semifinals in Open era
PlayerYears
John Newcombe1968-70
Tony Roche1968-70
Roy Emerson1968-69
Rod Laver1968-69
John Cooper1972-73
Neale Fraser1972-73
Ross Case1976-77
Geoff Masters1976-77
John Alexander1977-78
Phil Dent1977-78
Paul McNamee1980-82, 1984-85
Peter McNamara1980-82
Pat Cash1984-85
John Fitzgerald1988-89
Mark Woodforde1992-98
Todd Woodbridge1992-98, 2002-04
Matt Ebden2022-23

Top seeds Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski await in the semifinals.

These two teams have met four times already this season, scoring two wins apiece.

Koolhof and Skupski, the co-ranked world No.2s, won their most recent meeting against Ebden and Bopanna on the grass-courts at Queen's Club last month.

In quad wheelchair singles action, Heath Davidson made a promising start to his campaign.

The world No.5 recorded a 6-2 6-4 victory against British wildcard Gregory Slade. This sets up a semifinal showdown with defending champion Sam Schroder of the Netherlands.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [Alt] Tallon Griekspoor (NED)/Bart Stevens (NED) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-2

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) d [WC] Gregory Slade (GBR) 6-2 6-4

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[6] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [1] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2023 gentlemen's doubles draw

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals
Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals
[2] Heath Davidson (AUS)/Robert Shaw (CAN) v Gregory Slade (GBR)/David Wagner (USA)

