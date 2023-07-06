Courageous Kubler triumphs in five-set battle at Wimbledon

Jason Kubler is proving to be one of Australia's most consistent performers at Grand Slam level.

The 30-year-old is through to the second round in singles at his sixth consecutive major tournament.

Kubler's progression at Wimbledon 2023 was far from easy though, needing to combat challenging conditions and a higher-ranked opponent in a match that extended across multiple days and five sets.

However, Kubler's perseverance was ultimately rewarded in a 6-4 4-6 6-2 3-6 6-3 victory against world No.39 Ugo Humbert.

This opening-round match was originally scheduled for Tuesday, then moved to Wednesday due to inclement weather.

Kubler had just taken a two-sets-to-one lead when poor light forced the match to be postponed until Thursday.

The 25-year-old Frenchman, who scored a straight-sets victory against Kubler on grass last month, took control when the match resumed today in the fourth set.

Humbert doubled Kubler's winner's count in that set, striking 14 to seven.

A tenacious Kubler applied maximum pressure in a tight deciding set. He managed to snare a crucial break in the eighth game, then dutifully served out victory.

This is Kubler's eighth career win against a top-40 opponent and maintains his perfect record in five-set battles (having now won all three he has contested).

This effort propels the world No.77 into a second-round showdown with No.25 seed Nicolas Jarry of Chile.

Kubler demonstrated that he was a grass-court threat at Wimbledon last year, advancing to the fourth round in a career-best run.

After winning his first professional grass-court title at an ATP Challenger event last month, Kubler has now won 17 of his past 22 matches on the surface.

It was a great day for the Aussie men, with Alex de Minaur and Chris O'Connell both winning rain-delayed first-round matches as well.

However, Aleksandar Vukic bowed out in the second round.

France's Quentin Halys scored a 6-3 6-1 6-4 victory to end the 27-year-old Australian's impressive Wimbledon main-draw debut.

"I wasn't as sharp as I usually am and never really felt like I got into it," Vukic lamented. "He doesn't allow you to get into it with the way he plays."

The world No.87 vowed it was still "a positive week for sure".

"You keep keep learning," Vukic said. "I think overall it was very good experience for me."

RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 6-4 4-6 6-2 3-6 6-3

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Kimmer Coppejans (BEL) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 7-6(2)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [Q] Hamad Medjedovic (SRB) 7-5 6-4 4-6 6-4

Gentlemen's singles, second round

Quentin Halys (FRA) d Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-4

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, second round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v Jiri Vesley (CZE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [25] Nicolas Jarry (CHI)



