Australian players moving on in doubles at Roland Garros

Storm Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens have made an emphatic start to their women's doubles campaign at Roland Garros.

The No.3 seeds were ruthless in a 6-2 6-2 dismissal of American combination Danielle Collins and Emma Navarro in opening-round action in Paris, striking 29 winners in the 74-minute encounter.

This equals Hunter's career-best result at Roland Garros and marks the third consecutive year that the 28-year-old has reached the second round.

The world No.5 is now on a nine-match winning streak in doubles, having enjoyed title-winning runs alongside fellow Aussie Ellen Perez at a WTA 125 tournament in Reus and world No.6 Mertens at a WTA 1000 tournament in Rome last month.

In the men's doubles competition, John Peers has advanced to the third round in Paris for the first time since 2019.

The 34-year-old Australian and Brazilian partner Marcelo Melo scored a 7-6(5) 6-4 second-round victory over seventh seeds, Hugo Nys of Monaco and Poland's Jan Zielinski.

World No.14 Nys and world No.12 Zielinski have been the top-performing team so far this season. The ATP Race leaders, who had been on a six-match winning streak, were the Australian Open finalists and won the Italian Open title last month.

The experience of world No.37 Peers and world No.43 Melo, a former Roland Garros champion, proved too much to handle though.

In mixed doubles action, Matt Ebden made a promising start to his new partnership with Ukrainian Lyudmyla Kichenok.

The fifth seeds survived a tough first-round test, beating reigning champion Ena Shibahara of Japan and American Jackson Withrow 6-4 3-6 [10-5].

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) d Danielle Collins (USA)/Emma Navarro (USA) 6-2 6-2

Men's doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d [7] Hugo Nys (MON)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 7-6(5) 6-4

Francisco Cabral (POR)/Rafael Matos (BRA) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Ben Shelton (USA) 6-3 6-0

Mixed doubles, first round

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 3-6 [10-5]

Chan Hao-Ching (TPE)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) d [6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Jan Zielinski (POL) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Women's doubles, second round

[3] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v Ingrid Martins (BRA)/Iryna Shymanovich

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Alycia Parks (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, third round

John Peers (AUS)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) v [10] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 men's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

Storm Hunter (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Leolia Jeanjean/Jonathan Eysseric (FRA)

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Asia Muhammad (USA)/Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2023 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!