Australians ready to begin Roland Garros qualifying campaigns

Three Australians begin their Roland Garros qualifying quests in Paris today.

Rinky Hijikata and Li Tu are competing at the clay-court Grand Slam tournament for the first time, alongside the experienced Arina Rodionova.

They are among 11 Australians in total contesting this year's qualifying competition at Roland Garros.

Aussies in action on day one:

[29] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v Thiago Agustin Tirante (ARG)

Men's qualifying singles, first round, Court 12, first match (from 6pm AEST)

World No.136 Hijikata is yet to win a clay-court match in 2023 but the proven big-stage performer is aiming to buck this trend in his Roland Garros debut. The 22-year-old from Sydney faces a first-round opponent who is comfortable on the dirt surface. Tirante, a 22-year-old Argentine ranked No.153, claimed the Roland Garros 2019 boys' doubles title and made an ATP Challenger final on clay last month.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Li Tu (AUS) v [25] Fabian Marozsan (HUN)

Men's qualifying singles, first round, Court 11, second match

World No.246 Tu has been handed a tough draw in his Roland Garros debut. The 26-year-old from Adelaide, who is contesting his first tour-level tournament on clay, meets headline-making world No.115 Marozsan, who sensationally defeated world No.2 Carlos Alcaraz during a career-best fourth-round run in Rome last week. The 23-year-old from Hungary is also competing in Paris for the first time.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Arina Rodionova (AUS) v Tara Wurth (CRO)

Women's qualifying singles, first round, Court 10, fifth match

Rodionova carries impressive momentum into her ninth Roland Garros qualifying campaign. The 33-year-old from Melbourne has won 30 of her 41 matches and scooped three ITF singles titles this season. World No.203 Rodionova, who has a 3-9 win-loss career record in Paris, faces world No.158 Wurth. The 20-year-old Croat is making her Roland Garros debut and looking to score her first Grand Slam-level win.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

