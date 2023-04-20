De Minaur dominates at Barcelona Open

Barcelona, Spain

Alex de Minuar will take impressive momentum into a final-16 meeting with Grigor Dimitrov in Barcelona, after surrendering just one game in his opening match.

The Australian spent just over an hour on court in a dominant 6-0 6-1 victory over Alexander Shevchenko, adding to his pleasing history at the ATP 500 tournament.

In 2022, De Minaur overcame top-10 opponent Cameron Norrie to reach the semifinals, where he fell to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz in three tight sets.

The world No.19 De Minaur showed similar poise as he launched his 2023 campaign in Barcelona, saving all three break points that he faced against Shevchenko.

Applying pressure with the nine break points he created against the Russian, De Minaur converted three times in his efficient victory.





De Minaur will aim to edge ahead in a tight head-to-head record against Dimitrov, with the pair claiming two wins each in the four matches they've contested.

Dimitrov claimed their most recent meeting in the Rotterdam quarterfinals earlier this season.

Jason Kubler's Barcelona campaign ended with a straight-sets loss to in-form Lorenzo Musetti.

There was better news for Matt Ebden in the doubles, the Australian combining with Rohan Bopanna to upset No.4 seeds [4] Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic.

Aussies in action - Barcelona

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Alexander Shevchenko (RUS) 6-0 6-1

[9] Lorenzo Musettti (ITA) d Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-1

Men's doubles, first round

Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [4] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 7-6(4) 3-6 [10-8]

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [11] Grigor Dimitrov

Men's doubles quarterfinals

Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) /Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

Banja Luca, Bosnia-Herzegovina

Alexei Popyrin will contemplate some missed opportunities after surrendering match points against Alex Molcan at the inaugural ATP tournament in Banja Luka.

Following his first-round win over No.5 seed Tallon Griekspoor, Popyrin spent close to three hours on court before the Slovakian secured a hard-fought 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5 victory.

Popyrin, who served 12 aces, held match points in an elongated 10th game of the deciding set but surrendered the next two games - and the match - when he was unable to convert against the determined left-hander.

Aussies in action - Banja Luka

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Alex Molcan d Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 7-6(4) 4-6 7-5

Munich, Germany

Chris O'Connell will wait another day to contest his second-round match with Alexander Zverev, after matches at the ATP 25o tournament were delayed by inclement weather.

The Australian defeated Ugo Humbert to set the enticing clash with the No.5 seed, whom he is facing for the second time this season.

O'Connell is aiming to avenge a loss to the German in the second round of Dubai.

Aussies in action - Munich

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men's doubles, second round

Christopher O'Connell (AUS)/Albano Olivetti (FRA) v Robin Haase (NED)/Philipp Oswald (AUT)

