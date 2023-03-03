De Minaur continues winning run at Acapulco

Acapulco, Mexico

Alex de Minaur has advanced to the singles semifinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Mexico.

The eighth-seeded Australian has been in red-hot form this week, conceding only four games in his march to the quarterfinals.

De Minaur continued this impressive run today, powering past Japanese qualifier Taro Daniel 6-2 6-2 in the quarterfinals.

World No.125 Daniel stunned second seed Casper Ruud yesterday, but had no answers against De Minaur.

Through to his first SF of the season 👏@alexdeminaur knocks out Daniel 6-2 6-2 to advance in Acapulco. @AbiertoTelcel | #CelebratingTennis30 pic.twitter.com/FTtqEvXb3A — ATP Tour (@atptour) March 3, 2023

De Minaur won 95 per cent of first serve points in the one-hour and 37-minute encounter.





This is 24-year-old De Minaur's first semifinal appearance of the season - and best result at ATP 500 level since reaching the final four at Barcelona in April last year.

De Minaur now faces world No.10 Holger Rune in the semifinals. The fourth-seeded Rune leads their head-to-head record 2-0.

World No.22 De Minaur is looking to reach a first final since his title-winning run at Atlanta in July last year.

Aussies in action - Acapulco

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [Q] Taro Daniel (JPN) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, semifinals

[8] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [4] Holger Rune (DEN)

Monterrey, Mexico

Kimberly Birrell and Mexican partner Fernanda Contreras Gomez have progressed to the doubles semifinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Monterrey.

The wildcard pairing saved a match point today in their hard-fought 6-3 4-6 [11-9] quarterfinal victory against Czech Tereza Mihalikova and Egyptian Mayar Sherif.

This propels 24-year-old Birrell into her second career WTA-level doubles semifinal - and first since recording a runner-up finish at the Hobart International in 2016.

Aussies in action - Monterrey

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) d Tereza Mihalikova (CZE)/Mayar Sherif (EGY) 6-3 4-6 [11-9]

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Fernanda Contreras Gomez (MEX) v Han Xinyun (CHN)/Lidziya Marozava

