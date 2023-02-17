De Minaur moves into Rotterdam quarterfinals

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur has advanced to the quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Rotterdam for the second consecutive year.

The Australian, who is celebrating his 24th birthday today, fought past in-form American Maxime Cressy in a three-set second-round battle.





The world No.25 backed up his impressive first-round dismissal of world No.5 Andrey Rublev, by scoring a 7-5 3-6 6-3 victory.

Back in the last 8 👏@alexdeminaur reaches a second consecutive #abnamroopen quarter-final with a 7-5 3-6 6-3 win over Cressy! pic.twitter.com/0CpFVc9HC2 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) February 16, 2023

De Minaur committed only nine unforced errors, compared to Cressy's costly 25, in the two-hour and two-minute encounter.





De Minaur now meets world No.28 Grigor Dimitrov, who upset world No.10 Hubert Hurkacz in the second round.

De Minaur, who is looking to an extend a five-match winning streak in tour quarterfinal matches, boasts a 2-1 winning record against the Bulgarian and has won their past two meetings.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Maxime Cressy (USA) 7-5 3-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [4] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Delray Beach, USA

John-Patrick Smith and American partner Robert Galloway saved two match points before overcoming fourth-seeded Brits Julian Cash and Henry Patten in a doubles quarterfinal showdown at Delray Beach today.

Smith and Galloway eventually edged out a hard-fought 6-2 6-7(4) [16-14] victory at the ATP 250 tournament.

This moves them into a semifinal clash against top seeds and co-world No.5s Marcelo Arevalo and Jean-Julien Rojer, who dispatched Australia's Jordan Thompson and Austrian Philipp Oswald in the quarterfinals.

Rinky Hijikata and American Reese Stalder are also through to the semifinals after knocking out No.2 seeds Jamie Murray and Michael Venus 3-6 7-5 [10-6]

Murray and Venus, from Great Britain and New Zealand respectively, had been on a five-match winning streak after scooping their first team title in Dallas last week.

This is 21-year-old Hijikata's first doubles tournament since his sensational Australian Open victory last month.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Radu Albot (MDA) d [LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) d [4] Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) 6-2 6-7(4) [16-14]

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) d [2] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL) 3-6 7-5 [10-6]

[1] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's doubles, semifinals

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v [1] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) v TBC

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!