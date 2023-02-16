De Minaur scores top-five win at Rotterdam

Rotterdam, Netherlands

Alex de Minaur has made an impressive start to his campaign at an ATP 500 tournament at Rotterdam, eliminating world No.5 Andrey Rublev in the opening round.

The 23-year-old Australian powered to a 6-4 6-4 victory against second-seeded Rublev.

World No.25 De Minaur dominated on serve, winning 88 per cent of first service points and did not face a break point in the 81-minute encounter.

Rublev had won 10 of his past 12 matches at the tournament, which included a title-winning run in 2001, but had no answers today.





It is De Minaur's third career win over a top five-ranked opponent, all which have been recorded since November. He beat Daniil Medvedev at the Paris Masters late last season, then stunned world No.2 Rafael Nadal at the United Cup in Sydney last month.

This latest victory moves De Minaur into a second-round showdown with in-form world No.40 Maxime Cressy, a 25-year-old American who was a finalist at an ATP tournament in France last week.

Aussies in action - Rotterdam

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [2] Andrey Rublev 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) v [4] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Delray Beach, USA

Australians are performing strongly on the doubles court this week at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

Jordan Thompson (partnering Austria's Philipp Oswald), John-Patrick Smith (with American Robert Galloway) and Rinky Hijikata (teaming with American Reese Stalder) have all advanced to the quarterfinals.

Aleksandar Vukic is the last remaining Aussie in the singles draw. The world No.171 took advantage of a lucky loser spot in the field to score his ninth career ATP-level main-draw win yesterday.

Aussies in action - Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) d Yuki Bhambri (IND)/Saketh Myneni (IND) 6-2 6-4

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) d Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Ben Shelton (USA) 6-4 7-6(6)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) d Guido Andreozzi (ARG)/Guillermo Duran (ARG) 7-5 2-6 [10-6]



COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[LL] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Philipp Oswald (AUT) v [1] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Robert Galloway (USA) v [4] Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR)

Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Reese Stalder (USA) v TBC

