Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer Series launched for 2023

The world's best players are set to compete in the 2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer series, which starts at Hume Tennis and Community Centre on 10 January.

Tennis Australia's Head of Players with Disability, Danielle Gescheit, joined world No.3 quad wheelchair player and Paralympian Heath Davidson to reveal the field and schedule for the series.

Three international wheelchair tennis tournaments will take place in Australia in January, with the Victorian Wheelchair Open (10-14 January) and Melbourne Wheelchair Open (16-20 January) at Hume Tennis and Community Centre, followed by the Australian Open Wheelchair Championships from 24-28 January at Melbourne Park.

"We're backing a spectacular summer of blockbuster events, including the Australian Open, that will draw tens of thousands of visitors to the state, boosting local jobs and businesses whilst putting Victoria front of mind for spectators across the globe," Victorian Minister for Tourism Sport and Major Events, Steve Dimopoulos said.

"Tournaments like the Victorian and Melbourne Wheelchair Open give fans the chance to see top athletes in action, while providing a vital pathway for next generation of sporting greats."

The world's best wheelchair tennis players will compete across men's, women's and quad fields. World No.1s and defending champions Diede de Groot (NED) and Shingo Kunieda (JPN) will lead the women's and men's fields respectively, with top-ranked Dutch players Niels Vink and Sam Schroder leading the quad field.

Australian players Ben Weekes and Davidson, as will also compete in the men's and quad Australian Open draws respectively.

"We can't wait to host the world's best players back here in January again for the Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer Series, both at Hume Tennis and Community Centre and Melbourne Park," Wheelchair Tennis tournament director Daniel O'Neill said.

2023 Australian Wheelchair Tennis Summer Calendar Date Event Location Category Draw sizes Entry lists 10-14 January Victorian Wheelchair Open Hume Tennis and Community Centre ITF 1 Series 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 16 quad singles, 16 junior singles > View 16-20 January Melbourne Wheelchair Open Hume Tennis and Community Centre ITF Super Series 32 men's singles, 24 women's singles, 24 quad singles, 16 junior singles > View 24-28 January Australian Open Wheelchair Championships Melbourne Park Grand Slam 16 men's singles, 16 women's singles, 8 quad singles > View

Hume Tennis Centre will also host an array of activities to coincide with the two Australian Open lead-in events, including a come and try day, and a celebration and presentation dinner on 15 January.

"To have the world's best wheelchair tennis players compete at Hume Tennis prior to playing at the Australian Open is a privilege and an opportunity for the community to experience world-class sport. Each tournament day there will be a feature match from 5pm, allowing for people to enjoy after work action," Hume Tennis and Community Centre Manager Director Tim Connelly said.

"During the Melbourne Wheelchair Tennis Open, January 16-20, the club will have the Australian Open playing on the big outdoor screen, so people will be able to enjoy the best of both events. Matches start each day at 11am and we are looking forward to 10 January 10 when the Victorian Wheelchair Tennis Open starts."

Live scores and streams for the event will be made available via the Hume Tennis and Community Centre Facebook page here.

