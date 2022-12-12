Ash Barty rewarded with a record fifth Newcombe Medal

Ash Barty is the toast of the Australian tennis community after winning a record fifth Newcombe Medal.

The Newcombe Medal is awarded annually to Australia's most outstanding elite tennis player and ambassador for the sport.

The award is named in honour of the achievements of Australian tennis legend John Newcombe, who presented Barty with the 2022 award at the Australian Tennis Awards at Melbourne's Crown Casino on Monday night.

Barty was recognised for her outstanding Australian summer, where she became the first Australian to win an Australian Open women's singles title in 44 years.

"This has obviously been a very big year in my career and in my life," said Barty, who went undefeated in 15 singles and doubles matches in January, before stunningly announcing her retirement in March.

"We've had exceptional change, we've had an amazing year of celebrating a journey of not only myself, but my team, and there is so much to be proud of.

"I stand here very proudly knowing that I absolutely fulfilled every ounce that I could to this beautiful sport that brought me so much more than I could have ever dreamt.

"There are so many people behind the scenes that help me and allowed me to live out my dream and to discover what it felt like to work hard and really chase after something you love."

Barty, who ended her playing career while ranked world No.1, thanked Jim Joyce, Jason Stoltenberg and Craig Tyzzer, her "coaching gurus who taught me my game, taught me everything that I know".

Craig Tyzzer has spent the past seven years coaching Ash Barty. During their partnership, Barty won three Grand Slam singles title and rose to world No.1. This is Tyzzer’s third Australian Tennis Award in this category, having previously also won in 2017 and 2019. #Newks22 pic.twitter.com/0BlCYSOX6p — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) December 12, 2022





The three-time Grand Slam singles champion also profusely thanked her strength and conditioning team, and finished by acknowledging her parents, sisters (and their children), and husband Garry.

"They've been the most important support network for me," Barty said.

Newcombe MedalHonour roll Year Winner 2022 Ash Barty (Qld) 2021 Ash Barty (Qld) and Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2020 Not presented 2019 Ash Barty (Qld) 2018 Ash Barty (Qld) and Alex de Minaur (NSW) 2017 Ash Barty (Qld) 2016 Dylan Alcott (Vic) 2015 Sam Groth (Vic) 2014 Nick Kyrgios (ACT) 2013 Lleyton Hewitt (SA) 2012 Sam Stosur (Qld) 2011 Sam Stosur (Qld) 2010 Sam Stosur (Qld)

