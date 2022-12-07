Quarterfinal line-ups set in 2022 18/u Australian Championships

Elim Yan has been one of the most impressive performers so far this week at the December Showdown.

The 17-year-old from South Australia has progressed through to the girls' singles quarterfinals in the 18/u Australian Championships.

Yan has scored back-to-back straight-set wins, including a 6-4 6-3 victory against fourth seed Alana Subasic from New South Wales today.

"I've been playing well but I'm mostly just grateful to be out here," Yan said.

"(December) Showdown has always been my favourite event, so I'm pumped that it's back on.

"It's so competitive, we know it's hard and the seeds don't really matter too much, you just have to play well."

Third seed Stefani Webb is proudly carrying Victorian hopes.

"I hope I'm representing the Vics really well, so go the big V at home," said 17-year-old Webb.

Webb has dropped just eight games across three matches to top Group D and is looming as the player to beat.

"I feel like I have a lot of confidence in myself at the moment and it's a good feeling to hold off those challenges when they come," Webb said.

"I think I played my last showdown when I was 14, it's cool to be back. I get to play again next year as well, which is really good for me and developing my game."

Players to qualify for the 18/u girls' singles quarterfinals are:

Group A: Anja Nayar (Qld), Elicia Kim (Vic)

Group B: Jessie Culley (WA), Elena Micic (Vic)

Group C: Elim Yan (SA), Alana Subasic (NSW)

Group D: Stefani Webb (Vic), Cassidy Mataia (Qld)

In the 18/u boys' singles, Nathan Schupelius continued his impressive run.

The Western Australian qualifier defeated South Australian Hugh Winter 6-4 1-6 6-3 today.

"Very happy with the week. It's been bloody hard. Going through qualifying as well," Schupelius said.

"You can see how hard it must be for players to go through qualifing at Grand Slams. So many matches and you keep coming back the next day, it's tough.

"I really like how this tournament is set up. I think it's done really well. I think it prepares us well with the national format and the three sets."

Schupelius spoke about being inspired by the chance to play where the tour-level stars will be in less than a month.

"It's exciting, I just want to be there when they are there," he said.

Players to qualify for the 18/u boys' singles quarterfinals are:

Group A: Alec Braund (Qld), Jiayang Dong (NSW)

Group B: Pavle Marinkov (NSW), Zane Stevens (Qld)

Group C: Thomas Gadecki (Qld), Lachlan Vickery (Qld)

Group D: Jeremy Zhang (NSW), Alexander Despoja (SA)

The December Showdown, with more than 150 of Australia's most promising junior athletes competing for national titles, continues at Melbourne Park until 17 December. Entry is free for spectators.

