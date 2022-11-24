Australian Davis Cup team playing with "a whole lotta heart"

A new chapter is being scripted in Australia's proud Davis Cup history.

The Australian team has advanced to the semifinals in this year's competition, marking their best result since 2017.

Should the Aussies beat Croatia in a semifinal showdown in Malaga tomorrow, it would propel them into a first Davis Cup final since claiming the 2003 title.

The Australian team, led by world No.24 Alex de Minaur, is determined to make the most of this opportunity.

"There is something special about representing your country and playing for Australia and being part of this team," said De Minaur, who is unbeaten in the competition so far this season and has won 10 of his past 11 Davis Cup singles matches.

"This has always been a dream of mine, and I will always do everything in my power to try and deliver for my country, my team-mates, and my captain."

As for what it will take, De Minaur declares "it's pride, it's passion and it's a whole lotta heart."

Jordan Thompson, who played a key role in Australia's quarterfinal triumph against the Netherlands, agrees.

The 28-year-old is overjoyed to be back in the Australian team for the first time since March 2020.

"I'd do anything to win in the green and gold," said Thompson. "To be here ... yeah, couldn't be happier."





With Lleyton Hewitt, Australia's most decorated Davis Cup player, serving as captain, inspiration is high.

"I know me and Alex, we looked up to Lleyton. I think (he's) probably both our tennis idol," said Thompson. "When he's on the sideline, I couldn't feel more comfortable."

Australia's semifinal clash with Croatia is broadcast on the Nine Network from 2am AEDT on Saturday 26 November.

