Stosur hoping to add to outstanding Billie Jean King Cup record

Sam Stosur is one of the most decorated players in Australia's proud Billie Jean King Cup history.

The enduring 38-year-old has contested 32 ties in her illustrious career and compiled 29 singles wins, the most ever of any Australian player.

Stosur made her debut in the team competition in 2003 - and now, 19 years later, will proudly wear the green and gold at the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Glasgow.

"I love representing Australia, and it's an honour to be selected for the Billie Jean King Cup Finals," said Stosur, who boasts an 8-1 win-loss record in doubles in the competition.

"Obviously, I've gone from being the youngest one in the team, to well and truly the oldest, so hopefully I can pass on some experience to all the girls."

"@BJKCup is always about heart and camaraderie – and that’s what we definitely have in our team."@Ajlatom is excited to lead the Australian charge at the 2022 #BJKCup finals 💚💛#GoAussies https://t.co/AP68D3aE88 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 4, 2022





Stosur is hoping to add a Billie Jean King Cup title to her impressive resume, which includes eight Grand Slam titles across singles, doubles and mixed doubles.

The former world No.1-ranked doubles player, who last played in the competition in 2019, believes Australia is a title contender.

"Ajla (Tomljanovic) has had a fantastic year," Stosur said. "I was so impressed with the way she played at the US Open, not just the Serena match, she backed it up day by day, and I feel like her form has just gotten better and better as the year has gone on.

"Stormy (Sanders) and Ellen (Perez), they're playing well, especially on the doubles court. They've had fantastic results consistently each week recently.

"There's a whole group of us that are available and some great choices in the team for who plays."

The Australian team, which also includes Priscilla Hon, faces Slovakia and Belgium during the round-robin stages of the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals.

The event, which runs from 8-13 November, is broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!