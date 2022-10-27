Australian teams named for 2022 Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Six junior tennis players will represent Australia at the prestigious Junior Billie Jean King Cup and Junior Davis Cup Finals in Antalya, Turkey next week, from 1 - 6 November 2022.

The Junior Davis Cup and Junior Billie Jean King Cup provides a stage for some of the world's best 16-and-under players to experience playing as part of a team and represent their nation, and features 16 national boys' and girls' teams competing for titles.

Australian teams Junior Billie Jean King Cup Player Age Location Emerson Jones 14 Gold Coast, Qld Alana Subasic 15 Sydney, NSW Lily Taylor 16 Brisbane, Qld Coach: Louise Pleming Junior Davis Cup Player Age Location Charlie Camus 16 Canberra, ACT Thomas Gadecki 16 Gold Coast, Qld Hayden Jones 16 Gold Coast, Qld Coach: Milo Bradley

The competition will see teams drawn into a pool of four teams for a round-robin stage, with the top eight teams progressing through to knock-out quarterfinals.

The Australian teams earned their finals spot at Asia-Oceania qualifying events held in India earlier this year.

Hayden Jones described the experience of representing Australia in the team competition as one of his proudest on-court moments.

"Tennis isn't really a team sport, so to come together and play as a team is pretty fun," said the 16-year-old.

Australia last won the Junior Davis Cup in 2009, and Junior Billie Jean King Cup in 2011, where former world No.1 Ash Barty helped spearhead the girls' team to victory.

Current world No.1's and recent US Open champions Iga Swiatek (Poland, 2016) and Carlos Alcaraz (Spain, 2018) are two of the many successful players to have competed in the prestigious event.

