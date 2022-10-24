Storm Sanders claims Guadalajara doubles title

Guadalajara, Mexico

Storm Sanders and Brazilian partner Luisa Stefani have been crowned doubles champions at a WTA 1000 tournament at Guadalajara.

They secured the Guadalajara Open title with a hard-fought 7-6(4) 6-7(2) [10-8] victory against Kazakhstan's Anna Danilina and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in today's final.





This is the fifth and biggest women's doubles title of Sanders' career and is projected to propel the 28-year-old inside the world's top 10 for the first time.

It was Sanders and Stefani's second win of the day, having earlier beaten eighth-seeded Chinese duo Xu Yifan and Yang Zhaoxuan in a delayed semifinal.





Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women's doubles, semifinals

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d [8] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN) 5-7 6-4 [10-5]

Women's doubles, final

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Luisa Stefani (BRA) d Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 7-6(4) 6-7(2) [10-8]

Naples, Italy

Australian combination Matt Ebden and John Peers have recorded a runner-up finish at an ATP 250 tournament in Italy.

Top seeds Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek edged out a 6-3 1-6 [10-8] victory in the championship match.

Ebden and Peers were contesting only their second tournament together. It was a sixth final of the season for 34-year-old Ebden and a fourth for 34-year-old Peers.





Aussies in action - Naples

RESULTS

Men's doubles, final

[1] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) d [3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 6-3 1-6 [10-8]

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!