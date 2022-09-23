O'Connell books spot in San Diego quarterfinals

San Diego, USA

Chris O'Connell is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 28-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-5 win against eighth-seeded American J.J. Wolf in the second round to move into the final eight.

This is O'Connell's second career quarterfinal appearance at tour-level, matching his run in Atlanta last season.

The world No.130 faces second-seeded American Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals.

In doubles action, Jason Kubler and Luke Saville combined to score a straight-sets win against Americans Marcos Giron and Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [8] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-3 7-5

Men's doubles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Marcos Giron (USA)

Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [2] Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Tokyo, Japan

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Japan.

The fourth-seeded duo scored a 7-6(3) 6-4 win against Chinese Taipei's Latisha Chan and Chile's Alexa Guarachi in the quarterfinals.

This is the fifth consecutive tournament where Perez and Melichar-Martinez have progressed to the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[4] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d Latisha Chan (TPE)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI) 7-6(3) 6-4

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[4] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v TBC

