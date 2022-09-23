O'Connell books spot in San Diego quarterfinals

Friday 23 September 2022
Leigh Rogers
San Diego, USA
Chris O'Connell is through to the quarterfinals at an ATP 250 tournament in San Diego.

The 28-year-old Australian scored a 6-3 7-5 win against eighth-seeded American J.J. Wolf in the second round to move into the final eight.

This is O'Connell's second career quarterfinal appearance at tour-level, matching his run in Atlanta last season.

The world No.130 faces second-seeded American Jenson Brooksby in the quarterfinals.

In doubles action, Jason Kubler and Luke Saville combined to score a straight-sets win against Americans Marcos Giron and Mackenzie McDonald in the opening round.

Aussies in action - San Diego

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Chris O'Connell (AUS) d [8] J.J. Wolf (USA) 6-3 7-5

Men's doubles, first round
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) d Marcos Giron (USA)/Mackenzie McDonald (USA) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[7] James Duckworth (AUS) v [3] Marcos Giron (USA)
Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [2] Jenson Brooksby (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Jason Kubler (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [1] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Tokyo, Japan

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have advanced to the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament in Japan.

The fourth-seeded duo scored a 7-6(3) 6-4 win against Chinese Taipei's Latisha Chan and Chile's Alexa Guarachi in the quarterfinals.

This is the fifth consecutive tournament where Perez and Melichar-Martinez have progressed to the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) d Latisha Chan (TPE)/Alexa Guarachi (CHI) 7-6(3) 6-4

COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
[4] Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Ellen Perez (AUS) v TBC

