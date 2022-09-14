Australia blitzes Belgium at 2022 Davis Cup Finals

Australia has made a perfect start to its campaign at the 2022 Davis Cup Finals, scoring a comprehensive 3-0 victory against Belgium in Hamburg.

Jason Kubler, making his Davis Cup debut, scored a hard-fought 6-4 1-6 6-3 win against Belgium's Zizou Bergs in the opening rubber.

The world No.97 recovered from a break down in the deciding set and credited "Australian spirit" for his steely comeback.

"It feels great," Kubler said. "Hopefully I have many more Davis Cup ties to play, but that was a very special way to start my Davis Cup career."

It was Kubler's first career meeting against world No.134 Bergs, who fired 25 winners to nine in the one-hour and 54-minute battle.

"When your backs against the wall, you've got to have that Australian spirit," Kubler said. "I'm happy that I got to show a bit of mine."

First win goes to the Australian side ✅



Jason Kubler defeats Zizou Bergs 6-4 1-6 6-3 in Hamburg#DavisCup #byRakuten pic.twitter.com/qmGiLFEeNO — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 13, 2022





Alex de Minaur then roared past former world No.7 David Goffin in 66 minutes, posting a 6-2 6-2 victory.

World No.22 De Minaur committed only three unforced errors, compared to his opponent's 18, in a dominant display.

"I went out there and got the job done. It's what the team expects of me, so I'm over the moon I was able to deliver today," De Minaur said.

The 23-year-old admitted he was inspired by Kubler's "huge" performance in the opening rubber.

"He came out in his debut and pulled a rabbit out of the hat," De Minaur said. "He played with passion, he played with pride, he did everything that Davis Cup is about and managed to get the win."

Australia are in command here at Hamburg 🇦🇺



Alex de Minaur defeats David Goffin in straight sets 6-2 6-2#DavisCup #byRakuten @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/OhMQo6xZ2m — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 13, 2022





Matt Ebden and Max Purcell sealed a clean sweep for Australia, combining superbly to record a 6-1 6-3 win against Belgium duo Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the doubles rubber.

The Wimbledon champions struck 25 winners in the 64-minute encounter.

"We started well and then we ran with it," Ebden said. "We couldn't ask for a better start."

Purcell described making his Davis Cup debut as fulfilling a childhood dream.

"You always want your Davis Cup number," said the 24-year-old, who became the 115th player to represent Australia in the competition.

3/3 Matches Won ✅✅✅ A dominating Australian performance on Day 1 🇦🇺



6-1 6-3 in the final match on court#DavisCup #byRakuten @TennisAustralia pic.twitter.com/GuuGztaxAH — Davis Cup (@DavisCup) September 13, 2022





Australian Davis Cup Captain Lleyton Hewitt was thrilled with the performance of his team.

"No Davis Cup match is ever easy, especially your first one. Max today and also Kubes, kicking it off today he got us off to the right start," Hewitt said.

Australia faces France in its next round-robin tie on Thursday. To advance to the knockout stage of the finals in November, the Australian team needs to finish among the top two nations in their four-nation group this week.

"We've still got a long way to go, but the goal is certainly to qualify," said Hewitt.

Aussies in action - Davis Cup

RESULTS

Australia d Belgium 3-0

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Zizou Bergs (BEL) 6-4 1-6 6-3

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d David Goffin (BEL) 6-2 6-2

Matt Ebden/Max Purcell (AUS) d Sander Gille/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 6-1 6-3

