Australian players shining in US Open 2022 mixed doubles competition

Six Australian players have advanced to the second round in the US Open mixed doubles competition - the most to reach this stage in 17 years.

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden needed only 56 minutes to secure a first-round win against Slovenia's Andreja Klepac and Mexico's Santiago Gonzalez in New York today. The Australian Open 2021 and Wimbledon 2022 finalists recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory, hitting 35 winners to 10 in a dominant display.

Contesting their sixth Grand Slam tournament as a team, world No.34 Ebden believes their partnership continues to strengthen.

"It's rare to form mixed doubles partnerships that have longevity," said Ebden, who is making his mixed doubles debut at Flushing Meadows this week. "And that really plays a good role in some of those key moments, key feelings, key points. You know where each other's at, you know what each other's going to do, how they're going to move. And even just personally, off the court, we get on really well, we enjoy our practices and warm-ups."

Storm Sanders and John Peers were impressive in their team debut, comfortably overcoming American wildcards Catherine Harrison and Robert Galloway. The fourth-seeded Aussies posted a 6-3 7-5 win in 70 minutes.

Thanasi Kokkinakis was the only Australian in the draw not to progress to the second round. The world No.22 and Belarusian partner Victoria Azarenka bowed out today against American wildcards Caty McNally and William Blumberg in straight sets.

In women's doubles action, Ellen Perez and American Nicole Melichar-Martinez survived a second-round scare to continue their winning run. The No.10 seeds defeated American wildcards, 17-year-old Reese Brantmeier and 16-year-old Ngounoue, 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2.

This is Perez and Melichar-Martinez's sixth consecutive win and improves their team record to 14 victories from their past 16 matches. It also equals 26-year-old Perez's career-best result at the US Open.

Unfortunately, Luke Saville's career-best US Open run in the men's doubles competition ended in the second round. The 28-year-old Australian and Russian partner Aslan Karatsev lost to world No.1 Joe Salisbury and world No.2 Rajeev Ram, with the top seeds and defending champions recording a 6-4 6-3 victory.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, second round

[1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Luke Saville (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev 6-4 6-3

Women's doubles, second round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d [WC] Reese Brantmeier (USA)/Clervie Ngounoue (USA) 6-7(5) 6-2 6-2

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) d [WC] Catherine Harrison (USA)/Robert Galloway (USA) 6-3 7-5

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) 6-3 6-3

[WC] Caty McNally (USA)/William Blumberg (USA) d Victoria Azarenka/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-5 7-5

COMING UP

Men's doubles, second round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Andre Goransson (SWE)/Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA)

Women's doubles, second round

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [WC] Sophie Chang (USA)/Angela Kulikov (USA)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Bernarda Pera (USA)

Women's doubles, third round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [8] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Bernarda Pera (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [5] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

