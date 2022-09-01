Aussies enjoy winning starts in US Open 2022 doubles

Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have made a promising start in the US Open 2022 women's doubles competition.

The No.10 seeds powered past all-American combination Madison Brengle and Claire Liu 6-4 6-0 in first-round action at Flushing Meadows today.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez hit 19 winners to eight in the 57-minute encounter. They dominated on serve too, conceding only eight points in total across eight service games.

This is world No.26 Perez and world No.17 Melichar-Martinez's fifth consecutive win, having claimed their first team title at a WTA 250 tournament at Cleveland last week. The Wimbledon quarterfinalists have now won 13 of their past 15 matches.

Luke Saville recorded a major milestone in the men's doubles competition, scoring his first win at the US Open.

The 28-year-old Australian teamed with Aslan Karatsev to post a 6-7(4) 7-6(7) 6-2 victory against Belgium's Sander Gille and former world No.1 Lukasz Kubot of Poland.

Saville and Karatsev needed two hours and 44 minutes to fight past their opponents and set up a second-round clash with top seeds and defending champions American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury.

The news wasn't so good for John Peers, with Australia's top-ranked doubles player bowing out in the opening round.

The world No.10, partnering compatriot Alexei Popyrin, exited against third seeds and reigning Roland Garros champions Marcelo Arevalo of El Salvador and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands.

It is only the second time in 10 career appearances in New York that 34-year-old Peers, who was a semifinalist at the tournament last year, has lost in the first round.

Peers now turns his attention to the mixed doubles competition, where is partnering fellow Australian Storm Sanders.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Madison Brengle (USA)/Claire Liu (USA) 6-4 6-0



Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev d Sander Gille (BEL)/Lukasz Kubot (POL) 6-7(4) 7-6(7) 6-2

[3] Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) d John Peers (AUS)/Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 6-3 7-6(2)

COMING UP

Women's doubles, first round

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)/Camila Osorio (COL)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Miyu Kato (JPN)/Aldila Sutjiadi (IDN)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Sofia Kenin (USA) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)/Whitney Osuigwe (USA)

Daria Saville (AUS)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

Women's doubles, second round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Reese Brantmeier (USA)/Clervie Ngounoue (USA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's doubles draw

Men's doubles, first round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Hugo Gaston (FRA)/Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [14] Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Men's doubles, second round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Aslan Karatsev v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Catherine Harrison (USA)/Robert Galloway (USA)

[7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v Laura Siegemund (GER)/Jamie Murray (GBR)

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)

Victoria Azarenka/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Caty McNally (USA)/William Blumberg (USA)

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [6] Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Rohan Bopanna (IND)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

