Kokkinakis and Kyrgios showdown headlines day one at US Open 2022

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios take centre stage on day one at this year's US Open, with their highly anticipated first-round showdown scheduled at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"It's just going to be an experience. For us to go out there and play on Arthur Ashe Stadium together, it's something that's pretty special," Kyrgios told tennis.com.au.

Kyrgios predicts the match will be "an emotional roller coaster", while Kokkinakis is hoping for "fireworks".

"It will be interesting," Kokkinakis said. "Obviously he's got an unbelievable serve and he's playing some great tennis right now, but I know on my day I can match it with anyone."

> READ: Kokkinakis excited ahead of Kyrgios clash

The Aussie mates share the night session billing with 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams, who is contesting the final Grand Slam tournament in her storied career. Kokkinakis and Kyrgios' match, their first in a major tournament, should start around 10.30am AEST tomorrow (Tuesday morning).

The US Open is broadcast on the Nine Network and Stan Sport in Australia, with coverage beginning from 1am AEST.

Aussies in action:

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)

Men's singles, first round, Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, second match

Doubles partners Kyrgios and Kokkinakis become rivals. This is their third showdown, and first in over eight years, as professional players. The 27-year-old Kyrgios is one of the tournament favourites after winning 22 of his past 27 matches, which includes his stunning Wimbledon final run. While 26-year-old Kokkinakis makes his fourth US Open main draw appearance ranked No.70 and aiming to score his first Grand Slam win against a seeded opponent since beating Bernard Tomic at Roland Garros in 2015.

Head-to-head record: Kyrgios leads 2-0

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 6-1 6-3 (Savannah, April 2014)



> READ: Kyrgios ready for Kokkinakis challenge

v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA)Men's singles, first round, Court 7, first match (from 1am AEST)Making his eighth consecutive US Open appearance, 33-year-old Millman would love to replicate his stunning 2018 quarterfinal run. The world No.103, who has progressed beyond the first round only once in his past seven Grand Slam tournaments, has drawn a 20-year-old American wildcard in the opening round. World No.203 Nava, whose parents both represented Mexico at the Olympics, is a two-time junior Grand Slam singles finalist and looking to record his first career-win at this level.Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men's singles draw

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Men's singles, first round, Court 7, second match

A confident De Minaur recently captured his sixth career ATP title at Atlanta. He has posted some of his best Grand Slam results in New York too, reaching the fourth round in 2019 and quarterfinals in 2020. "I play well here, so I always look forward to coming back," he said. After a first-round exit last year, the world No.20 is determined to make a deep run again. His first task is to overcome world No.44 Krajinovic, a 30-year-old Serbian making his seventh US Open main draw appearance.

Head-to-head record: De Minaur leads 1-0

Last meeting: De Minaur won 0-6 6-4 6-4 (Cincinnati, August 2021)

> READ: De Minaur feeling positive about US Open chances

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Karolina Muchova (CZE)

Women's singles, first round, Court 7, third match

Tomljanovic's confidence is high after recent quarterfinal appearances at Wimbledon and Cincinnati. The 29-year-old Australian, who is ranked No.46, is making her ninth US Open main draw appearance. Although Tomljanovic has avoided a seeded opponent in a Grand Slam opening round for the first time this season, Muchova is a former top-20 player who beat world No.1 Ash Barty to reach the Australian Open 2021 semifinals. The 26-year-old Czech has had a horror run with injuries since and is currently ranked No.235.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> READ: Tomljanovic in a happy place at US Open

Daria Saville (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Women's singles, first round, Court 6, third match

The resurgent Saville continues to achieve remarkable results in her comeback. The US Open 2010 girls' singles champion has improved her ranking more than 550 places since February and last week advanced to her first WTA singles final since October 2017. Competing in New York for the first time in three years, the world No.58 has momentum in her favour in this match-up. Ruse, a 24-year-old Romanian ranked No.101, has lost eight of her past nine matches and had hand surgery earlier this month.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's singles draw

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's singles, first round, Court 11, fourth match

Thompson thrives in the New York conditions, making a career-best fourth-round run in 2020. After recently slipping outside the world's top 100 for the first time in almost four years, the 28-year-old has been rebuilding his form on the ATP Challenger Tour and made a quarterfinal in Granby last week. His first-round opponent is also trying to restore a sliding ranking. Sonego, a 27-year-old Italian contesting his fifth US Open, achieved a career-high of No.21 last season but is currently ranked No.63.

Head-to-head record: First career meeting

> VIEW: Full US Open 2022 day one schedule

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!