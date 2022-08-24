Kubler through to third round at Winston-Salem Open

Winston-Salem, USA

Jason Kubler is the last Australian standing in the men's singles draw at this week's Winston-Salem Open.

The Aussie qualifier booked in place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory against world No.81 Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the ATP 250 tournament today.

World No.116 Kubler struck 10 aces and did not lose a service game in the one-hour and 40-minute second-round encounter.

His victory sets up a third-round clash with Serbian Laslo Djere, where Kubler is aiming to progress to a first tour-level quarterfinal on hard courts.

Fellow Australians James Duckworth and John Millman both bowed out against seeded opponents in the second round.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5 6-2

[4] Maxime Cressy (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[8] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, third round

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v [WC] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA)

Cleveland, USA

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are continuing their impressive form at a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

The second-seeded duo charged into the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-4 6-3 win against Egyptian Mayar Sherif and Yana Sizikova in first-round action today.

This is Perez and Melichar-Martinez's ninth win from their past 11 matches.

Aussies in action - Cleveland

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Mayar Sherif (EGY)/Yana Sizikova 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Dalayna Hewitt (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

