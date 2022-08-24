Kubler through to third round at Winston-Salem Open

Jason Kubler has progressed to the third round in the men's singles draw at this week's ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

Wednesday 24 August 2022
Leigh Rogers
Winston-Salem, USA
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 03: Jason Kubler of Australia plays a forehand in his match against Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania during day three of the ATP 250 Murray River Open at Melbourne Park on February 03, 2021 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Graham Denholm/Getty Images)
Winston-Salem, USA

Jason Kubler is the last Australian standing in the men's singles draw at this week's Winston-Salem Open.

The Aussie qualifier booked in place in the third round with a 7-5 6-2 victory against world No.81 Korean Soonwoo Kwon in the ATP 250 tournament today.

World No.116 Kubler struck 10 aces and did not lose a service game in the one-hour and 40-minute second-round encounter.

His victory sets up a third-round clash with Serbian Laslo Djere, where Kubler is aiming to progress to a first tour-level quarterfinal on hard courts.

Fellow Australians James Duckworth and John Millman both bowed out against seeded opponents in the second round.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) d Soonwoo Kwon (KOR) 7-5 6-2
[4] Maxime Cressy (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-3 6-3
[8] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-4

Men's doubles, first round
[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) d Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, third round
[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Laslo Djere (SRB)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v [WC] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA)

Cleveland, USA

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are continuing their impressive form at a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

The second-seeded duo charged into the doubles quarterfinals with a 6-4 6-3 win against Egyptian Mayar Sherif and Yana Sizikova in first-round action today.

This is Perez and Melichar-Martinez's ninth win from their past 11 matches.

Aussies in action - Cleveland

RESULTS
Women's doubles, first round
[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Mayar Sherif (EGY)/Yana Sizikova 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [WC] Dalayna Hewitt (USA)/Peyton Stearns (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!