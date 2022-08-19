Tomljanovic charges into Cincinnati quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic has advanced to her first singles quarterfinal at a WTA 1000 tournament.

The 29-year-old Australian produced another steely effort to overcome world No.20 Veronika Kudermetova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3 in third-round action today at the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

It is Tomljanovic's 15th career win against a top 20-ranked opponent - and her third in the past fortnight. The world No.63 also beat Kudermetova in Toronto last week.

"Honestly, right up until I won that second set I definitely felt like she was better player," Tomljanovic said. "But the fact that I beat her last week, I knew I had the quality if I did what I had to do.

"In the third set, it was kind of even. I was just lucky to get that break and serve it out."

Another qualifier in the final eight!@Ajlatom outlasts Kudermetova in a nearly three hour affair to set a date with Kvitova#CincyTennis pic.twitter.com/ZADi9rL0Ii — Cincinnati Open (@CincyTennis) August 19, 2022





The two-hour and 57-minute battle was Tomljanovic's fourth consecutive three-set match this week - and was her second match today, after her second-round victory against world No.4 Paula Badosa finished after 1am local time.

"It feels like the longest day ever," laughed Tomljanovic, after scoring back-to-back top-20 wins for the first time in her career.

"I could keep going if I had to, but luckily I play tomorrow."

Tomljanovic now faces two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova for a place in the semifinals.

Ellen Perez, alongside American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, has already booked a semifinal spot in the women's doubles competition.

After recording a runner-up finish at Toronto last week, the unseeded duo have continued their impressive form in Cincinnati.

World No.36 Perez and world No.26 Melichar-Martinez posted a 6-4 7-6(2) victory against Victoria Azarenka and Ons Jabeur in quarterfinal action today.

This propels them into a showdown with the No.6 seeds, American Desirae Krawczyk and Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands.

In men's doubles action, reigning Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios tested the world's top team in a thrilling second-round encounter.

World No.1 Joe Salisbury of Great Britain and world No.2 Rajeev Ram of America held off a spirited challenge from the Special K's to record a 6-7(3) 6-2 [10-8] victory.

Aussies in action - Cincinnati

RESULTS

Women's singles, third round

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Veronika Kudermetova 3-6 7-6(4) 6-3

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Victoria Azarenka/Ons Jabeur (TUN) 6-4 7-6(2)

Men's doubles, second round

[1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-7(3) 6-2 [10-8]

COMING UP

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Petra Kvitova (CZE)

Women's doubles, semifinals

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [6] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED)

