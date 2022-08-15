Aussies in action: Week of 15 August 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic (pictured) will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.
The Australian earned entry into the main draw through qualifying, defeating Nuria Parrizas Dias 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final round.
It marks a second straight week of qualifying success for world No.63 Tomljanovic, who also qualified for the main draw in Toronto last week and reached the second round.
Tomljanovic, the lone Australian woman in main draw singles action, is contesting the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament for a third time.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Western & Southern OpenCincinnati, USA
|WTA 1000
|Hard
|Ajla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
|Odlum Brown VanopenVancouver, Canada
|WTA 125
|Hard
|Astra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Tjandramulia
|Bronx OpenNew York, USA
|ITF 60
|Hard
|Daria Saville, Kimberly Birell
|OurenseOurense, Spain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Alexandra Osborne
|CairoCairo, Egypt
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Lisa Mays
|Magic ToursMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Estelle Najean, Mia Repac
|Erwitte OpenErwitte, Germany
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ana Prso
Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lead the Aussie charge at the Western & Southern Open singles draw in Cincinnati, USA.
Kokkinakis worked hard to earn entry into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Ilya Ivashka 7-5 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying. The challenge intensifies for the world No.75 Australian, who faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the opening round.
Nick Kyrgios will aim to maintain his impressive recent form - including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, a seventh singles title in Washington and a win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the Canadian Masters quarterfinals - in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.
Alex de Minaur, a winner of the recent Atlanta title, faces qualifier Henri Laaksonsen in the first round. The world No.20 Australian took five sets to defeat Laaksonen, from Finland, in the only other match they contested in the Australian Open 2019 second round.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Western & Southern OpenCincinnati, USA
|ATP 1000
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell
|Odlum Brown VanopenVancouver, Canada
|ATP Challenger 125
|Hard
|Jordan Thompson, Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Jason Kubler
|KoksijdeKoksijde, Belgium
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Kody Pearson
|AldershotAldershot, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Nicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
|Oltenia TrophyCraiova, Romania
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Tom Evans
|Magic Hotel TourMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Matthew Dellavedova, Stefan Vujic, Jacob Bradshaw, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci
|Amman Mineral InternationalJakarta, Indonesia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Alexander Babanine, Amor Jasika, Hugh Callaghan, Stanley Chen
|CancunCancun, Mexico
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adam Walton
|Strong & Gulliksson, Malmo Open Malmo, Sweden
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Ethan Cook
|AnseongAnseong, South Korea
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Thomas Fancutt, Thomas Pavlekovich Smith, Timothy Gray, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
