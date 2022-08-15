Aussies in action: Week of 15 August 2022

Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Monday 15 August 2022
tennis.com.au
Australia
TORONTO, ON - AUGUST 10: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia hits a shot against Iga Swiatek of Poland during the National Bank Open, part of the Hologic WTA Tour, at Sobeys Stadium on August 10, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Vaughn Ridley/Getty Images)

Ajla Tomljanovic (pictured) will face American qualifier Taylor Townsend in the opening round of the Western & Southern Open in Cincinnati.

The Australian earned entry into the main draw through qualifying, defeating Nuria Parrizas Dias 4-6 6-1 6-1 in the final round.

It marks a second straight week of qualifying success for world No.63 Tomljanovic, who also qualified for the main draw in Toronto last week and reached the second round.

Tomljanovic, the lone Australian woman in main draw singles action, is contesting the main draw of the WTA 1000 tournament for a third time.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Western & Southern OpenCincinnati, USAWTA 1000HardAjla Tomljanovic, Sam Stosur, Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez
Odlum Brown VanopenVancouver, CanadaWTA 125HardAstra Sharma, Maddison Inglis, Lizette Cabrera, Priscilla Hon, Olivia Tjandramulia
Bronx OpenNew York, USAITF 60HardDaria Saville, Kimberly Birell
OurenseOurense, SpainITF 25HardAlexandra Osborne
CairoCairo, EgyptITF 15ClayLisa Mays
Magic ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardEstelle Najean, Mia Repac
Erwitte OpenErwitte, GermanyITF 15ClayAna Prso

Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis lead the Aussie charge at the Western & Southern Open singles draw in Cincinnati, USA.

Kokkinakis worked hard to earn entry into the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, defeating Ilya Ivashka 7-5 1-6 7-5 in the final round of qualifying. The challenge intensifies for the world No.75 Australian, who faces 10th seed Jannik Sinner in the opening round.

Nick Kyrgios will aim to maintain his impressive recent form - including a first Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, a seventh singles title in Washington and a win over world No.1 Daniil Medvedev to reach the Canadian Masters quarterfinals - in the first round against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

Alex de Minaur, a winner of the recent Atlanta title, faces qualifier Henri Laaksonsen in the first round. The world No.20 Australian took five sets to defeat Laaksonen, from Finland, in the only other match they contested in the Australian Open 2019 second round.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Western & Southern OpenCincinnati, USAATP 1000HardAlex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matt Ebden, Max Purcell
Odlum Brown VanopenVancouver, CanadaATP Challenger 125HardJordan Thompson, Harry Bourchier, Luke Saville, John-Patrick Smith, Jason Kubler
KoksijdeKoksijde, BelgiumITF 25ClayKody Pearson
AldershotAldershot, Great BritainITF 25HardNicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
Oltenia TrophyCraiova, RomaniaITF 15ClayTom Evans
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardMatthew Dellavedova, Stefan Vujic, Jacob Bradshaw, Riley Courtney, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci
Amman Mineral InternationalJakarta, IndonesiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Alexander Crnokrak, Tai Sach, Shuannon Tricerri, Alexander Babanine, Amor Jasika, Hugh Callaghan, Stanley Chen
CancunCancun, MexicoITF 15HardAdam Walton
Strong & Gulliksson, Malmo Open Malmo, SwedenITF 15HardEthan Cook
AnseongAnseong, South KoreaITF 15ClayThomas Fancutt, Thomas Pavlekovich Smith, Timothy Gray, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!