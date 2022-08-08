Kyrgios crowned champion in Washington

Nick Kyrgios has captured his seventh career ATP singles title - and first in three years.

The 27-year-old Australian capped an incredible week at Washington, overcoming Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka 6-4 6-3 in today's championship match.

"It's very emotional for me," Kyrgios said. "To see where I was at last year to now, it's just an incredible transformation.

"I've been in some really dark places and been able to turn it around. There are so many people who have helped me get there, but within myself, I've shown some serious strength just to continue, persevere and get through all those times to still be able to perform and win tournaments like this one."

For the sixth consecutive match, Kyrgios did not lose serve. A dominant serving display, firing 12 aces and winning 88 per cent of first service points, helped the world No.63 control the 81-minute encounter.

Kyrgios, competing in back-to-back finals for the first time in his career, has now won 19 of his past 23 matches and is projected to return to the world's top 40.

This is Kyrgios' second title at the ATP 500 event, having also won the tournament in 2019.

"I came out with great energy and I knew I had experience on my side today," Kyrgios said. "I love this court, I've played so many good matches here. I'm just really, really happy with myself."

Kyrgios also claimed the Citi Open doubles title, teaming with American Jack Sock to beat fourth seeds and Roland Garros runner-ups Ivan Dodig of Croatia and American Austin Krajicek 7-5 6-4 in the final.

It is Kyrgios' fourth career ATP doubles title, and second alongside Sock.

Kyrgios becomes the first man in the tournament's 53-year history to win both the singles and doubles titles in the same year.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Men's singles, final

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4 6-3

Men's doubles, final

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) d [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-5 6-4

