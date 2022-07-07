Stosur and Ebden advance to Wimbledon mixed doubles final

Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden have become the first all-Australian team to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in 18 years.
The Aussie duo sealed their spot in this year's championship match with a 6-3 5-7 7-5 victory against Americans Coco Gauff and Jack Sock in semifinal action at the All England Club today.
Little separated the two teams in the one-hour and 59-minute encounter, with Stosur and Ebden winning 100 points to their opponent's 98.
Stosur and Ebden's experience under pressure, however, did prove telling against a first-time team. They lifted in the closing stages of the match to become the first all-Australian team since Alicia Molik and Todd Woodbridge in 2004 to advance to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final.
It is Stosur and Ebden's second Grand Slam final as a team, having previously finished runners-up in their first tournament together at Australian Open 2021.
Ebden is the 17th Australian man to progress to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in the Open era - and the first since Paul Hanley in 2005.
While Stosur becomes only the fourth Australian woman to contest three Wimbledon mixed doubles finals in the Open era, joining the exclusive company of Margaret Court, Wendy Turnbull and Elizabeth Smylie.
|Wimbledon mixed doublesAustralian finalists - Open era
|Player
|Year
|Player
|Year
|Ken Fletcher
|1968
|Margaret Court
|1968, 1971, 1975
|Fred Stolle
|1969
|Judy Dalton
|1969
|Tony Roche
|1969, 1976
|Evonne Goolagong Cawley
|1972
|Owen Davidson
|1971,1973, 1974
|Dianne Balestrat
|1980
|Kim Warwick
|1972
|Wendy Turnbull
|1982, 1983, 1984
|Allan Stone
|1975
|Elizabeth Smylie
|1985, 1990, 1991
|Ray Ruffels
|1978
|Nicole Bradtke
|1987
|Mark Edmondson
|1980
|Jenny Byrne
|1989
|Paul McNamee
|1985
|Alicia Molik
|2004, 2007
|John Fitzgerald
|1985, 1990, 1991
|Sam Stosur
|2008, 2014, 2022
|Darren Cahill
|1987
|Mark Kratzmann
|1989
|Mark Woodforde
|1993, 1996
|Todd Woodbridge
|1994, 2004
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2000
|Paul Hanley
|2005
|Matthew Ebden
|2022
Stosur now has the chance to become the first Australian woman to win three Wimbledon mixed doubles titles in the Open era.
Ebden and Stosur will face the No.2 seeds, defending champions American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Neal Skupki, in the final.
Stosur is aiming to win her fourth career Grand Slam mixed doubles title - and her ninth major crown in total. While Ebden is seeking a second, to add to his Australian Open 2013 mixed doubles title.
Ebden is still alive in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles competition as well, advancing to the semifinals alongside compatriot Max Purcell earlier today.
Aussies in action - Wimbledon
TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, semifinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) 6-3 5-7 7-5
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2
Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5)
> READ: Kyrgios advances to first Grand Slam singles semifinal
Ladies' singles, quarterfinals
[17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-2 6-3
COMING UP
Mixed doubles, final
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)
Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)
Gentlemen's singles, semifinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)
