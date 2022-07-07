Stosur and Ebden advance to Wimbledon mixed doubles final

Australian combination Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden are through to the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles final.

Thursday 07 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Samantha Stosur interacts with partner Matthew Ebden of Australia during their Mixed Doubles First Round match against Joran Vliegen of Belgium and Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sam Stosur and Matthew Ebden have become the first all-Australian team to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in 18 years.

The Aussie duo sealed their spot in this year's championship match with a 6-3 5-7 7-5 victory against Americans Coco Gauff and Jack Sock in semifinal action at the All England Club today.

Little separated the two teams in the one-hour and 59-minute encounter, with Stosur and Ebden winning 100 points to their opponent's 98.

Stosur and Ebden's experience under pressure, however, did prove telling against a first-time team. They lifted in the closing stages of the match to become the first all-Australian team since Alicia Molik and Todd Woodbridge in 2004 to advance to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final.

It is Stosur and Ebden's second Grand Slam final as a team, having previously finished runners-up in their first tournament together at Australian Open 2021.

Ebden is the 17th Australian man to progress to a Wimbledon mixed doubles final in the Open era - and the first since Paul Hanley in 2005.

While Stosur becomes only the fourth Australian woman to contest three Wimbledon mixed doubles finals in the Open era, joining the exclusive company of Margaret Court, Wendy Turnbull and Elizabeth Smylie.

Wimbledon mixed doublesAustralian finalists - Open era
PlayerYearPlayerYear
Ken Fletcher1968Margaret Court1968, 1971, 1975
Fred Stolle1969Judy Dalton1969
Tony Roche1969, 1976Evonne Goolagong Cawley1972
Owen Davidson1971,1973, 1974Dianne Balestrat1980
Kim Warwick1972Wendy Turnbull1982, 1983, 1984
Allan Stone1975Elizabeth Smylie1985, 1990, 1991
Ray Ruffels1978Nicole Bradtke1987
Mark Edmondson1980Jenny Byrne1989
Paul McNamee1985Alicia Molik2004, 2007
John Fitzgerald1985, 1990, 1991Sam Stosur2008, 2014, 2022
Darren Cahill1987
Mark Kratzmann1989
Mark Woodforde1993, 1996
Todd Woodbridge1994, 2004
Lleyton Hewitt2000
Paul Hanley2005
Matthew Ebden2022

Stosur now has the chance to become the first Australian woman to win three Wimbledon mixed doubles titles in the Open era.

Ebden and Stosur will face the No.2 seeds, defending champions American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Neal Skupki, in the final.

Stosur is aiming to win her fourth career Grand Slam mixed doubles title - and her ninth major crown in total. While Ebden is seeking a second, to add to his Australian Open 2013 mixed doubles title.

Ebden is still alive in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles competition as well, advancing to the semifinals alongside compatriot Max Purcell earlier today.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, semifinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) 6-3 5-7 7-5

Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2

Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-4 6-3 7-6(5)

Ladies' singles, quarterfinals
[17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 6-2 6-3

COMING UP
Mixed doubles, final
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Gentlemen's singles, semifinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

