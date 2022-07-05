Aussies to clash in Wimbledon doubles quarterfinals

Three Australian players have advanced to the quarterfinals in the Wimbledon gentlemen's doubles competition, where they'll face off for a place in the semifinals.

Matt Ebden and Max Purcell are enjoying a career-best run at the All England Club, progressing to the quarterfinals for the first time.

The No.14 seeds have had to fight hard to keep their title hopes alive, winning three consecutive five-set battles to reach this stage.

The Australian Open 2022 finalists needed three hours and 49 minutes to overcome third-seeded duo Wesley Koolhof of the Netherlands and Brit Neal Skupski today, eventually prevailing 7-5 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-5 in their third-round clash.

This propels 34-year-old Ebden and 24-year-old Purcell into a quarterfinal showdown against fellow Australian John Peers and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek.

Seventh-seeded Peers and Polasek advanced with a 7-6(5) 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory against US Open 2021 finalists Jamie Murray and Bruno Soares.

This is 33-year-old Peers' fifth career Wimbledon quarterfinal appearance.

In mixed doubles action, Peers and Canadian partner Gabriela Dabrowski were eliminated in the quarterfinals by Indian Sania Mirza and Croatian Mate Pavic.

While Matt Ebden and Sam Stosur upset the No.1 seeds Ena Shibahara of Japan and Jean-Julien Rojer of the Netherlands in three sets to book their quarterfinal place.

This is 38-year-old Stosur's sixth Wimbledon mixed doubles quarterfinal and her deepest run since 2014, while it is Ebden's career-best result at the tournament.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's doubles, third round

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [9] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA) 7-6(5) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 7-5 6-4 3-6 4-6 7-5

Mixed doubles, second round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [1] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-4

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Sania Mirza (IND)/Mate Pavic (CRO) d [4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) 6-4 3-6 7-5

COMING UP

Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals

[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles draw

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' doubles draw

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

