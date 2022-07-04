Australian juniors impress in Wimbledon debut

Australians Taylah Preston and Edward Winter have scored first-round singles wins in the Wimbledon 2022 junior competitions.

Monday 04 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Taylah Preston of Australia plays a backhand against Isis Louise Van Den Broek of Netherlands during their Girls' Singles First Round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Two Australian juniors - Taylah Preston and Edward Winter - have recorded first-round singles wins in their Wimbledon debuts.

Preston is the sixth seed in the girls' singles competition. The 16-year-old from Perth made a promising start to her campaign, scoring a 7-5 7-5 victory against Isis Louise van den Broek of the Netherlands.

Preston is currently at a career-high No.18 in the ITF junior world rankings, rising after a title-winning run at a grass-court event at Nottingham last month.

Edward earned his Wimbledon debut as a qualifier and has continued his winning run, overcoming American Alex Michelsen 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 in the first round of the boys' singles competition.

The 17-year-old South Australian, who has an ITF junior world ranking of No.89, struck 36 winners in the two-hour and 23-minute clash.

Jeremy Jin lost his opening-round match to third-seeded Croatian Mili Poljicak, while American Michael Zheng knocked out 15-year-old qualifier Hayden Jones.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

RESULTS
Girls' singles, first round
[6] Taylah Preston (AUS) d [LL] Isis Louise van den Broek (NED) 7-5 7-5

Boys' singles, first round
[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) d Alex Michelsen (USA) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1
[3] Mili Poljicak (CRO) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-4 6-3
Michael Zheng (USA) d [Q] Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP
Girls' singles, second round
[6] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [Q] Yu-Yun Li (TPE)

Boys' singles, second round
[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v [10] Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Girls' doubles, first round
[6] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Irina Balus (SVK) v Linda Klimovicova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)

Boys' doubles, first round
Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Frusina (USA) v Ozan Colak (USA)/Learner Tien (USA)
Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Gerard Campana Lee (KOR) v Aidan Kim (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA)
Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) v [WC] Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR)

