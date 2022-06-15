Kyrgios serves up victory in Halle opening round

Halle, Germany

Nick Kyrgios has set-up a second-round showdown with world No.6 Stefanos Tsitsipas at an ATP 500 tournament in Halle.

The Australian wildcard made a winning start to his campaign at the German grass-court event by beating world No.66 Daniel Altmaier 6-3 7-5 in the opening round.

Kyrgios served eight aces and did not face a break point in the 67-minute encounter.

"He really started to get the crowd involved, got himself going. So I'm pretty happy with the way I closed that out," Kyrgios said.





World No.65 Kyrgios has won two of his three previous tour-level meetings against the second-seeded Tsitsipas.

"I can say playing him on grass, for sure, is going to be quite difficult," Tsitsipas told ATPTour.com about the match-up.

"I'm just going to go out there and enjoy myself. Let's see what that brings. He's fired up playing on the grass-court season. I'm fired up too. I really hope to have a great match against him."

Aussies in action - Halle

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Daniel Altmaier (GER) 6-3 7-5

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

Men's doubles, first round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [4] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Austin Krajicek (USA)

Queen's Club, London, Great Britain

Alex de Minaur has continued his impressive form at Queen's Club, advancing to the men's doubles quarterfinals at the ATP 500 tournament.

The 23-year-old Australian and British partner Cameron Norrie upset third-seeded duo Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski in the opening round, scoring a 7-6(4) 5-7 [10-6] victory.

World No.7 Koolhof and world No.8 Skupski have won a tour-leading five ATP doubles titles so far this season, including last week's 's-Hertogenbosch title.

De Minaur returns to singles action tomorrow, where he'll face Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round.

Aussies in action - Queen's Club

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR) 7-6(4) 5-7 [10-6]

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC

John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v TBC

Birmingham, Great Britain

Sam Stosur and Chinese Taipei partner Latisha Chan have booked their spot in the women's doubles quarterfinals at a WTA 250 tournament in Birmingham.

The two former world No.1s scored a 6-3 7-6(7) first-round victory against Romanian Simona Halep and Croatian Donna Vekic.

Chan will now face her younger sister, Hao-Ching Chan, in the quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Birmingham

RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) d Simona Halep (ROU)/Donna Vekic (CRO) 6-3 7-6(7)

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v [4] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

