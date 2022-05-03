De Minaur sets up Sinner showdown at Madrid

Alex de Minaur has booked his place in the second round at the Madrid Open.
The 23-year-old Australian made a winning start at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, battling past Spain's Pedro Martinez 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3 in two hours and 44 minutes.
It propels the world No.22 into a second-round showdown with 10th-seeded Italian Jannik Sinner.
World No.12 Sinner has won all three of his previous meetings with the top-ranked Australian, including their Australian Open fourth-round clash earlier this year.
Yet De Minaur's confidence is high right now, as he enjoys a career-best clay-court season.
Sinner was forced to dig deep in his first-round victory against American Tommy Paul, saving three match points in a dramatic three-hour battle.
In women's doubles action, Storm Sanders and Chinese partner Zhang Shuai powered into the quarterfinals. The top-seeded duo needed only 65 minutes to overcome Poland's Alicja Rosolska and New Zealand's Erin Routliffe 6-2 6-4 in second-round action.
Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez lost their second-round match against Ukrainain Lyudmyla Kichenok and Latvian Jelena Ostapenko in straight sets.
Aussies in action - Madrid
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Pedro Martinez (ESP) 7-6(2) 1-6 6-3
Women's doubles, second round
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Alicja Rosolska (POL)/Erin Routliffe (NZL) 6-2 6-4
Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-4 7-5
COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [10] Jannik Sinner (ITA)
Women's doubles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Alize Cornet (FRA) v [8] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)
Women's doubles, quarterfinals
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC
