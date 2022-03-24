Kyrgios, Kokkinakis record first-round wins at Miami

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have powered into the second round at the Miami Open.

World No.102 Kyrgios fired 12 aces in a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, with the Aussie wildcard not facing a break point in the 92-minute encounter.

"It was a hell of a performance. Getting on late, it wasn't easy. So I'm really proud of myself with the way I responded," Kyrgios said. "I felt good, I competed well today against a tough opponent."

Picking up where he left off in Indian Wells 💪@NickKyrgios dispatches Mannarino 7-6(3) 6-3 to set up a R2 date with Rublev in Miami!#MiamiOpen pic.twitter.com/Gz5fYMYhGc — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) March 24, 2022





Kyrgios' victory sets up a second-round showdown with fifth seed Andrey Rublev.

"I'm going into that match as a complete underdog," Kyrgios said. "But I feel confident. If I'm serving well and play well from the back, I can beat anyone."

Kokkinakis was equally impressive in a 6-4 6-2 victory against French veteran Richard Gasquet, striking 10 aces and not dropping serve in the 93-minute clash.

The 25-year-old Australian has now won three consecutive matches in Miami, after earning his place in the main draw through qualifying.

Kokkinakis next faces No.13 seed Diego Schwartzman of Argentina.

John Millman's tournament is over, losing to Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan 6-4 6-2 in the opening round earlier today.

In women's singles action, former world No.1 Naomi Osaka recorded a 6-3 6-4 victory against Australia's Astra Sharma.

While Ajla Tomljanovic was unable to convert a match point in her first-round clash with Italian Lucia Bronzetti, who fought back to score a 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2 victory against the world No.39.

These losses leave Daria Saville, who is set to face two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep in the second round, as the last remaining Aussie in the women's singles draw.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-3

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Richard Gasquet (FRA) 6-4 6-2

[Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Women's singles, first round

Naomi Osaka (JPN) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-3 6-4

[LL] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-2

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Men's singles, second round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Women's singles, second round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [23] Simona Halep (ROU)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Santiago Gonzalez (MEX)/Andres Molteni (ARG)

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) v Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Alexandra Panova (RUS)

[3] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)/Robin Montgomery (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!