Tomljanovic advances to second round at Indian Wells

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a winning start to her Indian Wells campaign, recording a 6-2 2-6 6-2 victory against American wildcard Hailey Baptiste in opening-round action today.

The 28-year-old Australian made the most of her opportunities in the one-hour and 50-minute battle, converting six of the nine break points she earned.

World No.39 Tomljanovic also proved clutch under pressure, saving seven of the 11 break points she faced.

The three-set victory propels Tomljanovic into a second-round showdown with world No.27 Sorana Cirstea. The Australian owns a positive record against the 31-year-old Romanian, having won both of their previous career meetings.

Thanasi Kokkinakis has continued his impressive resurgence in the men's qualifying singles competition, earning a main draw spot with a 7-6(5) 7-5 victory against Canada's Vasek Pospisil.

The 25-year-old Australian, who recently returned to the world's top 100 for the first time in almost six years, struck 12 aces in the two-hour and 12-minute clash.

Aleksandar Vukic had also been hoping to qualify at the ATP 1000 tournament. However, the 25-year-old Australian's quest ended with a 6-3 6-2 loss to world No.99 Jaume Munar.

Aussie Chris O'Connell also exited in the final round, beaten by Brit Liam Broady 7-6(7) 6-0, while top-seeded John Millman lost a two-hour and 56-minute battle against two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren.

Aussies in action - Indian Wells

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA) 6-2 2-6 6-2

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [20] Vasek Pospisil (CAN) 7-6(5) 7-5

[8] Jaume Munar (ESP) d [18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[17] Liam Broady (GBR) d Chris O'Connell (AUS) 7-6(7) 6-0

Tennys Sandgren (USA) d [1] John Millman (AUS) 6-7(3) 7-6(8) 7-6(5)



COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Tomas Machac (CZE)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Sebastian Korda (USA)

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v Zhang Shuai (CHN)

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [26] Sorana Cirstea (ROU)

Men's doubles, first round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)

Women's doubles, first round

[2] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Alize Cornet (FRA)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA)

