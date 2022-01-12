Thompson's winning run ends at Sydney Tennis Classic

Jordan Thompson has been knocked out of the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The last remaining Australian hope in men's singles draw lost to world No.25 Reilly Opelka in second-round action at Ken Rosewall Arena today.

The 27-year-old Thompson, who grew up in Sydney and has spent countless hours training at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre, had no answers for the No.4 seed in the 78-minute encounter.

The big-serving American recorded a commanding 6-3 6-2 victory, striking 10 aces and losing only a single point behind his first serve.

Such dominance made it hard for Thompson to build any momentum. He did earn one break point in the final game of the match, however Opelka dutifully saved with an unreturnable serve.

Thompson now turns his attention to next week's Australian Open, where the world No.73 is set to make his ninth consecutive main draw appearance.

Ajla Tomljanovic is setting her sights on the upcoming Grand Slam tournament too after also exiting in the second round.

The world No.45 lost to fifth-seeded Spaniard Paula Badosa at Ken Rosewall Arena this evening.

Tomljanovic put up a spirited fight, but seven double faults proved costly in a tight 6-3 6-4 battle against the world No.9.

Sydney Tennis Classic

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[4] Reilly Opelka (USA) d [WC] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 6-2



Women's singles, second round

[5] Paula Badosa (ESP) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-3 6-4

Men's doubles, second round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Marcus Daniell (NZL)/Denis Kudla (USA) walkover

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Aranxta Rus (NED) v [2] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN)

Men's doubles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [8] Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Franko Skugor (CRO)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)/Aisam-Ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

