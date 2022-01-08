Australians handed Sydney Tennis Classic wildcards

Four Australian players have received main draw singles wildcards for the Sydney Tennis Classic.

The event is being played at the Sydney Olympic Park Tennis Centre from 9 -15 January.

World No.45 Ajla Tomljanovic and world No.98 Astra Sharma are wildcards in the WTA 500 tournament. They join a stellar field, headlined by world No.1 Ash Barty, that features seven of the world's top 10-ranked players.

World No.75 Jordan Thompson has received a wildcard for the ATP 250 tournament, joining previously-announced wildcard recipient Nick Kyrgios in the draw. Australian Alexei Popyrin will also compete in a field led by world No.18 and Australian Open 2021 semifinalist Aslan Karatsev.

Former world No.1 Andy Murray has also been handed a wildcard for the tournament.

"I'm looking forward to playing in Sydney for the first time and continuing my preparation for the Australian Open," said Murray.

"I've heard great things about Sydney, it's a pretty cool city."

